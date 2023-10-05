Brock Purdy has been nothing short of sensational since his rookie season, leading the 49ers to the NFC Championship game. Unfortunately, an injury during that game against the Eagles hindered their competitiveness, particularly since it was an injury to his throwing arm.

However, Purdy has demonstrated resilience and determination in his recovery. The quarterback currently plays for one of the two undefeated teams in the league, with the 49ers and the Eagles both boasting a 4-0 record.

Purdy places himself among the league’s best with his exceptional decision-making. He leads the league in ESPN’s QBR, which evaluates quarterbacks on all play types on a 0-100 scale, adjusted for the strength of opposing defenses faced.

Brock Purdy Has the Highest Rating Based on ESPN’s Metric

Purdy probably won’t be leading the league in passing yards any time soon, but that has more to do with the running approach that Kyle Shanahan prefers for the 49ers offense. Nevertheless, his talent to pass the ball isn’t something to question.

His impressive QBR of 84.6 positions him ahead of even Patrick Mahomes, who ranks fourth with a score of 71.4. Purdy’s performance is noteworthy as he boasts five points more than the next quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa as Josh Allen completes the first three spots.

Players are ultimately going to be judged by the number of victories they have in the season. However, it’s a fantastic tip to appear over megastars in one critical metric that give a more general view of a performance.

How Old Is Brock Purdy?

Brock Purdy is 23 years old.