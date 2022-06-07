The Miami Dolphins' newest addition is already making a great impression within the organization. Check out what Chris Grier had to say about Tyreek Hill.

The Miami Dolphins made one of the boldest moves of the NFL offseason. They traded for Tyreek Hill and made him the highest-paid wideout in the league, putting an end to an era in Kansas City.

Hill is one of the prime wide receivers and the fastest player on Earth. He can change gears and leave DBs on their heels with ease and is expected to take their offense to a whole new level.

But even though they already knew that from all the film they watched and the times they played against him, Hill's skill set is even more impressive when you see him practice, according to Dolphins GM Chris Grier.

NFL News: Tyreek Hill Never Ceases To Amaze, Says Dolphins GM

“He does something on the field every day that has you shaking your head,” Grier said on Sirius XM NFL Radio. “Everyone knows the speed and what he does. A phenomenal athlete. Multiple people in Kansas City told me just wait until you watch him in practice and watch the things he does."

"That’s what gets you excited. His love and passion for how he plays, it’s really impressive watching him work. That has been a catalyst. Jaylen Waddle already has been a very good practice player for us. And Cedrick Wilson Jr. [too]. The whole group being around with [Hill’s] energy, work ethic has elevated the expectations. It seeps through to all facets of the team," Grier added.

Hill isn't there just to play but also to mentor the Dolphins' young receiving corps. They'll have one of the fastest, most explosive offenses we've seen in recent times, albeit there are still some doubts about Tua Tagovailoa.

But one thing's for sure. Any team having Tyreek Hill lining up at the line of scrimmage will always have a shot to win.