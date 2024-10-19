NFL News: Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel provides final update on Tua Tagovailoa's recovery

Tua Tagovailoa is the critical piece for the Miami Dolphins to complete their hopes of fighting to go far in the current 2024 NFL season. Head coach Mike McDaniel is keeping a close eye on the situation and revealed the latest injury report on the 26-year-old quarterback.

The concussion that Tagovailoa suffered in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills activated the question marks in the career of the player, who suffered this type of injury for the third time since playing for the Dolphins. Rumors of his retirement have continued to circulate in recent days.

The truth is that beyond the strategies the Dolphins may employ to go far in the league, the most important thing is to decide with the health of Tagovailoa as a priority, taking into account that he had entered again in protocol for concussion and taking any kind of action in that context is very risky. For that reason, McDaniel‘s words on Tagovailoa’s recovery bring clarity.

Final update on Tua Tagovailoa’s recovery

“Everything was positive every day. Tua has done a great job of making something out of a situation that is obviously not ideal. You can’t choose what you experience, but you can choose how you handle things. He’s been incredibly hardworking, he’s been a leader. He’s on the mend,” McDaniel said of Tagovailoa’s recovery.

Mike McDaniel, head coach of the Miami Dolphins

After being on injured reserve, Tagovailoa had to miss at least four games before he could return to practice and play in games. Miami’s Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday will be the fourth game for the Dolphins without Tagovailoa. McDaniel didn’t want to get ahead of the possibility that the quarterback could take the field in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals. “I’m focused on the next game right now,” the head coach said.

Will Tua Tagovailoa return to the NFL?

Just days away from leaving the injured reserve list, Tagovailoa has made a final decision about his career. The quarterback will not retire and the NFL has given him the green light to return. After consulting with doctors, the Dolphins star will continue to play professionally in the league, despite many calling for him to retire.