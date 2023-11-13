Coach Mike McDaniel, known for his affinity for speedsters, has urged the Miami Dolphins‘ front office to secure a new wide receiver, aiming to enhance Tua Tagovailoa’s offensive arsenal.

Speedy wide receiver signs with the Dolphins

With a remarkable season underway, the Miami Dolphins have emerged as one of the NFL’s powerhouse teams, boasting a formidable offense that poses a significant threat to opponents.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, finds himself surrounded by a lot of talented players as orchestrated by the front office. Notably, coach Mike McDaniel places a premium on a crucial aspect—speed.

De’Von Achane, Raheem Mostert, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and others on the Miami Dolphins roster are undeniably talented. However, what has truly caught the attention of coach Mike McDaniel is their exceptional speed.

Adding yet another speedster to the roster, coach Mike McDaniel has signed Anthony Schwartz to the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad. The former Browns wide receiver, known for his remarkable speed, clocked an impressive 4.27 at the combine.

Selected as the 91st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Schwartz began his NFL journey with the Cleveland Browns. Despite his undeniable speed, he experienced limited playing time during his first two seasons with the team.

During his tenure with the Browns, the former Auburn player featured in 25 games but posted modest statistics. Accumulating 14 receptions for 186 yards and a lone touchdown, Schwartz’s impact on the field was limited.

However, despite these numbers, coach McDaniel evidently recognized something valuable in Schwartz, prompting his addition to the Dolphins’ roster. Tagovailoa has a new weapon for the end of the season.

Who is the fastest player on the roster of the Miami Dolphins?

As previously highlighted, the Dolphins boast a roster filled with speedsters that consistently leave observers in awe. Coach McDaniel has meticulously constructed a highly competitive team, with the offense standing out as the most prominent aspect of their overall prowess.

Statistically, Tyreek Hill (4.29) and Jaylen Waddle (4.09) currently hold the title of the fastest players on the Dolphins, boasting impressive records in the 40-yard dash. These wide receivers pose an absolute threat to every defense they encounter.