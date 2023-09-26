The Miami Dolphins boast one of the best offenses in the entire NFL. Mike McDaniel has managed to build a very competitive team, and stats prove why the AFC East club is so unstoppable.

After several years of not being able to compete in the AFC East, the Dolphins are now the best squad in their division. The team’s front office has made a remarkable job in recent seasons, starting by hiring Mike McDaniel a year ago.

Since his arrival, the Dolphins have really improved. They are regarded as true contenders to win the Super Bowl this year, and it seems like no team will be able to stop the great offense they have.

Dolphins have the fastest offense in the entire NFL, and stats confirm it

Mike McDaniel has indeed made significant efforts to build a competitive roster for the Dolphins. The team boasts a roster with highly talented players, and the coach has emphasized the importance of having a fast and dynamic offense.

After three weeks of the 2023 season, stats prove how unstoppable the Miami’s offense is. The Dolphins have the five fastest speeds reached so far this year, with De’Von Achane and Tyreek Hill apppearing twice.

Dolphins’ players understand that speed matters to Mike McDaniel. In May, Tyreek Hill mentioned that the coach emphasized they didn’t need to be the fastest team in the league, but they still drafted De’Von Achane, who ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash.

Miami Dolphins’ 40-yard dash stats

De’Von Achane – 4.32

Raheem Mostert – 4.32

Tyreek Hill – 4.29

Jaylen Waddle – 4.09

Braxton Berrios – 4.44

Tua Tagovailoa – 4.41

When was De’Von Achane drafted?

De’Von Achane was drafted with the 84th overall pick in this year’s draft, and the rookie is already proving to be an elite running back.