Tyreek Hill is undoubtedly one of the best players in the NFL today. He joined the Miami Dolphins last year, but he has now revealed that he came close to signing with another AFC East team before his arrival in Florida.

Last year, the Dolphins shocked everybody by signing Tyreek Hill. The wide receiver wanted a contract extension from the Kansas City Chiefs, but the team didn’t reach an agreement with him and opted to trade him to Miami.

This move has certainly paid off for the Dolphins. A year later, Hill is considered one of the best offensive players in the league, while the Chiefs are facing challenges with their wide receiver corps.

Tyreek Hill almost joined another AFC East team instead of the Dolphins

Before the 2022 season, the Dolphins made one of the best decisions in their history. The team agreed terms with the Chiefs to acquire Tyreek Hill and provide Tua Tagovailoa with an elite wide receiver.

In his first season in Florida, Cheetah proved to everyone that he’s still a top wideout. A year later, he’s having an even better season than the last, and Dolphins fans are grateful for his arrival.

However, Hill’s career could have taken a different path. Before joining the Dolphins, he had another offer on the table, and surprisingly, he rejected it, even though it was more lucrative.

Speaking with Brandon Marshall, Tyreek Hill revealed that the New York Jets made him an offer of $76 million guaranteed last year. However, his mom advised him to consider the state taxes, which influenced his decision to join the Dolphins, even though the offer was for $72 million guaranteed.

During this conversation, Hill also mentioned what the Chiefs did to retain him. According to the wideout, both Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid told him that the team ‘would take care of him,’ but their final offer was close to $58 million guaranteed, and it was impossible for him to accept it.

In the end, it appears that Hill emerged as the big winner in this move. The wide receiver secured the money he desired, while the Chiefs are encountering difficulties in identifying another dependable target for Patrick Mahomes, aside from Travis Kelce.

What is Tyreek Hill’s contract with the Miami Dolphins?

Prior to the 2022 season, the Dolphins traded a total of five draft picks (including a 1st and 2nd round) to the Chiefs to acquire Tyreek Hill. However, they still had to convince the player with a lucrative deal to join their cause.

Fortunately, they offered him a very attractive deal to move him from Kansas City to Miami. Hill agreed terms for a 4-year, $120 million contract, including a $25.5 million signing bonus, $72.2 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $30 million.