Tyreek Hill is having one of the best years of his career. For many fans and analysts, he’s on track to win the 2023 NFL MVP award, but the wide receiver thinks that another player of the Miami Dolphins might steal his prize.

In the hunt for an elite wide receiver, the Dolphins found the best one possible in Kansas City. The Chiefs wanted to trade Tyreek Hill, as they didn’t agree terms with him for a contract extension to continue their partnership.

Miami offered several draft picks for Cheetah, and the Chiefs didn’t hesitate to accept their offer. A year later, Hill is regarded as one of the best wideouts in the entire league, while Kansas City is struggling with finding a decent replacement for him.

Tyreek Hill ‘blames’ a Dolphins teammate for hindering his 2023 NFL MVP chances

In his debut season with the Dolphins, Tyreek Hill impressed everyone with his swift adaptation to a new quarterback. He formed a remarkable partnership with Tua Tagovailoa, making this duo a formidable threat to their opponents.

Currently, Hill is surpassing all expectations. Through eight games in the 2023 NFL campaign, the wide receiver is on course to potentially set a new record with a 2,000+ receiving yard season, surpassing Calvin Johnson’s mark.

Thanks to his exceptional performance this year, many fans and analysts believe he could be the first non-quarterback player to win the MVP since Adrian Peterson in 2012. However, he remains skeptical of his chances.

“No,” Hill told reporters Thursday, when asked about the possibility of winning the 2023 MVP. “Because we have a player that’s on our team that’s better than me and means more to this team.”

The wide receiver then added that the player he was referring to is Alec Ingold, fullback of the team. However, everyone knows that he really hinted at Tua Tagovailoa, who he thinks is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the league.

While Hill’s season is undoubtedly impressive, Tagovailoa is also having an outstanding year. The quarterback currently leads the NFL in passing yards (2,416), passing touchdowns (18), and QB rating (108.7) after just eight games, marking the best campaign of his career thus far.

Has an NFL MVP ever been a wide receiver?

The NFL MVP award, as designated by the Associated Press (AP), has never been bestowed upon a wide receiver. In 1987, Jerry Rice, a three-time Super Bowl champion, did receive the PWWOA MVP award, although it wasn’t the league’s official MVP recognition.

The NFL MVP award is unquestionably quarterback-dominated, with more than a decade has passed since a position player claimed the honor. In 2012, Adrian Peterson broke that trend by earning the NFL MVP title, attributed to his remarkable performance of 2,097 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns while representing the Minnesota Vikings.