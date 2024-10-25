Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Miami Dolphins make final decision about Tua Tagovailoa's career as starting quarterback

The Miami Dolphins announced a big decision about the future of Tua Tagovailoa after suffering another concussion.

Tua Tagovailoa quarterback of the Miami Dolphins
© Eric Espada/Getty ImagesTua Tagovailoa quarterback of the Miami Dolphins

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Tua Tagovailoa was drafted by the Miami Dolphins as the biggest hope to win the Super Bowl after more than four decades. Although the young quarterback had a rough start with Brian Flores as head coach, Mike McDaniel changed everything when he arrived to Florida.

The former offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers took the job with absolute faith in Tua as the franchise leader of the future. That’s why he surrounded Tagovailoa with players such as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to let him grow.

However, after suffering another concussion against the Buffalo Bills, no one knew for sure the future of the star player in the NFL. Now, following weeks of medical evaluations, a final decision has been made.

Advertisement

Is Tua Tagovailoa retiring?

Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t want to retire from football and head coach Mike McDaniel officially named him starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins for the game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“Tua cleared the protocol. After going through the process and having a practice where we were able to initiate some contact with him. Then he met with an independent and was fulle cleared and out of the protocol.”

Advertisement
NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa&#039;s career with Miami Dolphins

see also

NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa's career with Miami Dolphins

When will Tua Tagovailoa play football again?

Tua Tagovailoa will play football again this Sunday when the Miami Dolphins host the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mike McDaniel confirmed there’s total medical clearance for the young star.

“He has done an outstanding job by controlling what he can control. Put his best foot forward to take care of himself as well as to be the leader of this football team. He has been fully engaged. He is eager as everybody is. The team is excited. He is excited to play with his teammates. I’m very happy for all those involved.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Nick Saban confirms final decision of Tua Tagovailoa about career with Miami Dolphins

see also

NFL News: Nick Saban confirms final decision of Tua Tagovailoa about career with Miami Dolphins

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Rams HC Sean McVay makes final admission about Cooper Kupp trade rumors
NFL

NFL News: Rams HC Sean McVay makes final admission about Cooper Kupp trade rumors

MLB News: Tom Brady shares his thoughts on who wins the 2024 World Series between Yankees and Dodgers
MLB

MLB News: Tom Brady shares his thoughts on who wins the 2024 World Series between Yankees and Dodgers

NBA News: Klay Thompson begins his journey in Dallas Mavericks breaking a record against Spurs
NBA

NBA News: Klay Thompson begins his journey in Dallas Mavericks breaking a record against Spurs

NFL News: Giants key player sends strong warning to Steelers' Russell Wilson ahead of MNF
NFL

NFL News: Giants key player sends strong warning to Steelers' Russell Wilson ahead of MNF

Better Collective Logo