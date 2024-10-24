Trending topics:
NFL

Tyreek Hill sends big warning to entire NFL about Tua Tagovailoa and Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill puts the NFL on notice about what's coming with Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.

Tyreek Hill wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins
© Justin Casterline/Getty ImagesTyreek Hill wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Tyreek Hill left Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins. It was a financial decision which gave the wide receiver a massive four-year, $120 million contract.

Hill believed Tua Tagovailoa was a player on the rise who could lead his new franchise to a Super Bowl in the near future. However, many concussions have derailed that plan in Florida.

In his third season with the Dolphins, Tyreek sparked some rumors in the NFL with posts on social media hinting he could go back to the Chiefs. However, the star just put an end to all speculation.

Advertisement

Is Tua Tagovalioa retiring?

Tua Tagovailoa won’t retire from football and is ready to play again for the Miami Dolphins. As a consequence, after weeks of frustration with backup quarterbacks, Tyreek Hill got emotional with the return of his great friend.

“He looked great in practice. Felt like old times. Me and him connected on a few deep shots and that kind of got me feeling good. I missed that and I missed him. I told him I’ve got to take him and his wife to dinner because I missed him so much. It was so beautiful. Almost made me cry. Like just having him in the lineup, having him call the plays, having him direct the offense, like just hearing his voice.”

Advertisement
NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa&#039;s career with Miami Dolphins

see also

NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa's career with Miami Dolphins

Will Tua Tagovailoa play football again?

Tua Tagovailoa will return as starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. That’s why Hill believes his numbers will go up immediately and warned the entire NFL about it.

“We’re back baby. We’re so back baby. Nobody can stop us. Start me this week (fantasy owners). I know that sounds crazy, but he’s a big part of this team. I bet if you go ask every guy in this locker room, just say, ‘Hey, did Tua connect with Tyreek today?’ And if they say, ‘Yeah,’ the next question should be, ‘What was his reaction right after that?’ I just had a big cheese on my face because it just felt so good. Like y’all don’t know what it does to me.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Nick Saban confirms final decision of Tua Tagovailoa about career with Miami Dolphins

see also

NFL News: Nick Saban confirms final decision of Tua Tagovailoa about career with Miami Dolphins

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NHL News: New York Rangers third line looks to continue to excel against the Florida Panthers
NHL

NHL News: New York Rangers third line looks to continue to excel against the Florida Panthers

Have the Los Angeles Dodgers ever won the World Series? A look at their championship history
MLB

Have the Los Angeles Dodgers ever won the World Series? A look at their championship history

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League
Soccer

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Inter Miami’s Tata Martino on Ballon d'Or and Differences Between Lionel Messi and Vinícius Júnior
Soccer

Inter Miami’s Tata Martino on Ballon d'Or and Differences Between Lionel Messi and Vinícius Júnior

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo