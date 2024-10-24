Tyreek Hill left Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins. It was a financial decision which gave the wide receiver a massive four-year, $120 million contract.

Hill believed Tua Tagovailoa was a player on the rise who could lead his new franchise to a Super Bowl in the near future. However, many concussions have derailed that plan in Florida.

In his third season with the Dolphins, Tyreek sparked some rumors in the NFL with posts on social media hinting he could go back to the Chiefs. However, the star just put an end to all speculation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Tua Tagovalioa retiring?

Tua Tagovailoa won’t retire from football and is ready to play again for the Miami Dolphins. As a consequence, after weeks of frustration with backup quarterbacks, Tyreek Hill got emotional with the return of his great friend.

“He looked great in practice. Felt like old times. Me and him connected on a few deep shots and that kind of got me feeling good. I missed that and I missed him. I told him I’ve got to take him and his wife to dinner because I missed him so much. It was so beautiful. Almost made me cry. Like just having him in the lineup, having him call the plays, having him direct the offense, like just hearing his voice.”

Advertisement

see also NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa's career with Miami Dolphins

Will Tua Tagovailoa play football again?

Tua Tagovailoa will return as starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. That’s why Hill believes his numbers will go up immediately and warned the entire NFL about it.

Advertisement

“We’re back baby. We’re so back baby. Nobody can stop us. Start me this week (fantasy owners). I know that sounds crazy, but he’s a big part of this team. I bet if you go ask every guy in this locker room, just say, ‘Hey, did Tua connect with Tyreek today?’ And if they say, ‘Yeah,’ the next question should be, ‘What was his reaction right after that?’ I just had a big cheese on my face because it just felt so good. Like y’all don’t know what it does to me.”

Advertisement