Tyreek Hill had a very strong answer about Tua Tagovailoa and his return with the Miami Dolphins.

Tyreek Hill is running out of patience to win a Super Bowl with the Miami Dolphins. After leaving the Kansas City Chiefs, the wide receiver has hinted many times on social media that he misses that big connection with Patrick Mahomes.

It’s a very strange situation considering the Dolphins just restructured Hill’s contract to keep paying him $30 million per year. However, when Tua Tagovailoa went down with another concussion, Tyreek’s production started to decline.

Now, Tua might return on Sunday, but, head coach Mike McDaniel warned the locker that the quarterback isn’t the ‘savior’ of the franchise. Tyreek Hill thinks differently.

When will Tua Tagovailoa return to play football?

Tua Tagovailoa will return with the Miami Dolphins next Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Although McDaniel doesn’t want to overhype the situation, Tyreek Hill believes the quarterback is close of being that long awaited savior.

“He can say what he wants to say (Mike McDaniel), but Tua is that guy. He’s that deal man. You know, he is a big part of this team. I’m going to keep saying it. Every guy in this locker room knows that. Now, obviously, when we go play again, it’s next man up. That’s the mentality all day, but, when Tua is part of this offense, nobody can stop us. We just go every drive and score. That’s the way I look at it. We’ve got too much talent.”

