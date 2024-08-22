NFL News: Drake Maye makes something clear to Jacoby Brissett, Jerod Mayo about Patriots' QB job

The New England Patriots‘ quarterback situation remains uncertain ahead of the 2024 NFL season. With Week 1 drawing nearer, head coach Jerod Mayo has yet to decide whether to lean on Jacoby Brissett‘s experience or in Drake Maye‘s potential.

The former has returned to Foxborough before the 2024 NFL Draft this offseason as a potential bridge quarterback, with the latter being selected by the Patriots with the third overall pick in June.

Now, the question is whether Maye or Brissett will be under center when New England plays Cincinnati in two weeks. Both quarterbacks have been competing for the job throughout the summer, but the rookie has already made it clear to Mayo he will not be upset if Brissett gets to start.

“The biggest thing with me I think personal goals come with winning,” Maye said Wednesday, via NESN. “Personal goal is to help this football team win in whichever way I can. So, whether that’s starting or whether that’s helping Jacoby, any way, just helping this team win, that’s the main focus.

“I think all scenarios are different,” Maye added. “I think you’ve seen some success from guys that play right away and some that sit. So, just trust in the organization, trust in what the coaches think and I’m just here to continue to work and be ready when my name’s called.”

Mayo to choose between Maye or Brissett for Patriots QB1 job soon

After suggesting Brissett was entering training camp as QB1 earlier this offseason, Mayo recently appeared to leave the door open on promoting Maye for the season opener. However, the Patriots coach will make the final decision in only a few days.

“I would say by Monday night we should know who the quarterback is,” Mayo said Wednesday. “I think Monday or Monday/Tuesday we probably need to know who it is. That doesn’t mean I’ll tell you (media) on Monday or Tuesday.”

Patriots hoping to find long-term solution at QB

The Patriots have struggled at quarterback since they lost their greatest player of all time. Tom Brady’s departure in 2020 left a huge void at the position, which they’re still trying to fill four years later.

After a transition year with Cam Newton, the Patriots thought Mac Jones would be their guy. The 2021 first-round pick made an impression in his rookie season, but took many steps back in the next two years and eventually got traded to the Jaguars.

This situation has also led to Bill Belichick’s departure, with the team hoping to get back to glory days. Mayo has warned Patriots fans to be patient, though everyone in New England seems to understand the situation. Even if Maye is given the reins from the get-go, fans know they cannot expect the rookie to turn the franchise around overnight.