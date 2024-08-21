The competition for the starting quarterback job is still fierce for the New England Patriots, with Drake Maye sending a strong message to Jacoby Brissett about this matter.

The New England Patriots are still searching for their new starting quarterback. Amid the competition between Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett, the rookie has sent a clear message to his teammate about the battle for the job.

Finding a suitable replacement for Tom Brady has been challenging for the Patriots. Since the legend’s departure in 2020, New England has tried multiple quarterbacks, but none have successfully filled the void.

Earlier this year, New England decided to part ways with Mac Jones, trading him to the Jaguars. In the 2024 NFL Draft, the AFC East team selected Drake Maye in the first round, but it remains uncertain whether he’ll be the starter for the upcoming season.

Drake Maye issues warning to Jacoby Brissett

The offseason has seen a lot of movement for the Patriots. The team moved on from Mac Jones, who never truly lived up to his status as the 15th overall pick and will now serve as a backup for Trevor Lawrence.

In need of a new starting quarterback, the Patriots made two key acquisitions this offseason. They brought back Jacoby Brissett, who played for them in 2016, and drafted Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick.

Although it was expected that Maye would become the starter, the competition has taken an unexpected turn. It now appears that Brissett might take the job initially to give the rookie some time to adapt to the NFL.

When asked about the starting role, Drake Maye avoided giving a direct answer. The rookie feels ready to start but understands he might need to wait a bit longer for his chance.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots makes a pass during the New England Patriots OTA Offseason Workout on May 29, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“I think I’m just going to take advantage of my opportunities,” Maye said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I think Jacoby has done a great job. He’s a great player, great teammate. He’s been working with the ones the whole time. So, I’m excited for him. I’m just trying to take every advantage — take advantage of the reps I do get — and when I’m in there, try to have some fun.“

The rookie added that he is not “100 percent sure” Brissett will be the starter, but if he is, Maye will support him and patiently wait for his opportunity to lead the offense.

What is Drake Maye’s contract with the New England Patriots?

Even if the Patriots start Jacoby Brissett, their intention is to promote Drake Maye to the starting role in the near future. The club used their first-round pick on him this year, so their plan isn’t to keep him as a backup for long.

As the 3rd overall pick, Drake Maye signed a 4-year, $36.6 million deal earlier this year, with the entire amount guaranteed. His contract also includes a 5th-year option for 2028.

