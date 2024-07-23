The New England Patriots prepare for their first NFL season since Bill Belichick's departure, but head coach Jerod Mayo knows things won't be easy this year.

The New England Patriots decided to part ways with longtime head coach Bill Belichick aiming to bounce back in the 2024 NFL season, and they trust in Jerod Mayo to achieve that goal.

However, the rookie head coach is not expected to change things overnight in Foxborough. Even Mayo himself admits the Patriots have plenty of work to do before they can think about contending.

“A successful season, in my eyes, is really about the foundation,” Mayo told reporters on Tuesday, as quoted by Pro Football Talk. “Have we put together a good foundation of a combination of young and older players to really start competing?”

Once the most dominant team in the NFL, the Patriots have made the postseason only once since Tom Brady left. That cost Belichick the job he had for decades, but Mayo warns we should wait for New England to challenge for Super Bowls again.

New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26), New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty (32) , New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick at Government Center during the Patriots Victory Parade through the streets of Boston on February 7, 2017, in Boston, Massachsetts to celebrate winning Super Bowl LI.

“It would be great to get up here and say we’re going to win a Super Bowl, but once again, it’s about the process. I tell the guys all the time, it’s about process and progress and moving forward.”

Patriots still looking to overcome Brady’s exit

All eyes will be on the offense as the unit has struggled big time since Brady left in 2020. After trying their luck with Cam Newton in a transition year, the Patriots thought they’d found their guy when they drafted Mac Jones in 2021.

The Alabama product did give reasons for optimism in his rookie season, but his production fell off a cliff in the next two years. Consequently, the Patriots traded him to the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason.

The team used this year’s third overall pick to draft Drake Maye, who is expected to become the Patriots’ next franchise quarterback. But it’s veteran QB Jacoby Brissett who started training camp as the starter.

New England missing the good old days

While the QB battle is a situation to watch, it’s safe to say New England doesn’t want to rush things. As Mayo said, this year is about laiding a foundation in Foxborough.

It may not be what fans want to listen from their coach after many disappointing seasons. But this is how the NFL works. The Patriots’ glory days are far behind us, and it could take time before they can become a successful team again.