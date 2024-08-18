Trending topics:
NFL News: Former Tom Brady teammate with the Patriots seals deal with the Minnesota Vikings

A Super Bowl champion who played alongside Tom Brady with the New England Patriots has reached an agreement with the Minnesota Vikings.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates his teams fourth quarter touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
© Al Bello/Getty ImagesTom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates his teams fourth quarter touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

By Matías Persuh

With just a few weeks left before the new NFL season kicks off, teams are constantly making moves to strengthen their rosters and build the most competitive lineup possible. The Minnesota Vikings are no exception, as they’ve finally secured the addition of a former Super Bowl champion who played alongside Tom Brady with the New England Patriots.

One of the franchises that always generates the most excitement at the start of each season is Minnesota. The Vikings join teams like the Bills and Bengals as teams that have yet to win a Super Bowl ring.

This is why the team, led by Kevin O’Connell, continues to search for the most competitive roster possible in order to go as far as they can. With Week 1 just around the corner, a high-profile reinforcement has arrived in Minneapolis.

The reinforcement in question is none other than an experienced cornerback who knows what it’s like to don a championship suit. In Super Bowl LIII, alongside the sublime Tom Brady, he defeated the Los Angeles Rams while wearing the New England Patriots’ jersey.

Tom Brady Super Bowl LIII

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots hugs Micah Kiser #59 of the Los Angeles Rams after the Patriots defeat the Rams 13-3 during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Vikings urgently need to turn around the lackluster performance of last season, where they ended with a disappointing 7-10 record. Plagued by injuries to their QB Kirk Cousins and star player Justin Jefferson, the path to the championship proved steep. In the 2024-25 season, they will be looking to improve their image and make a stronger push.

The arrival of a former Super Bowl champion

To achieve their first goal this season of claiming the NFC North title, the Vikings acted quickly and secured a crucial deal with a former Super Bowl champion from the Patriots and Tom Brady.

According to ESPN journalist Adam Schefter, the player who signed with the Minnesota franchise is none other than the experienced cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The 33-year-old former Panther and Bill agreed to a one-year deal worth $10 million, with $7 million guaranteed.

Stephon Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore #5 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The deal with the Vikings

Gilmore’s experience comes to bolster a Vikings team that will do everything possible to go as far as they can. The former Pro Bowler, who has also worn the jerseys of the Cowboys and Patriots, is a major win for the front office.

The agreement between the player and the Minnesota franchise, according to agent Jason Chayut, is for one year, guaranteeing Gilmore $7 million.

Stephon Gilmore to Vikings

Stephon Gilmore signing Minnesota Vikings

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

