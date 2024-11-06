The Dallas Cowboys have a very complicated path to reach the playoffs in the 2024 season.

The Dallas Cowboys have a 3-5 record and lost Dak Prescott with a hamstring injury. Although there isn’t an official announcement yet about the veteran quarterback going to IR, it’s time for Cooper Rush.

To make things worse, the schedule is brutal with upcoming games against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Houston Texans and the Washington Commanders. Before December, this team could be doomed.

However, players and coaches believe there’s still a chance for the Cowboys to make an incredible Super Bowl run. So, as it always happens in the NFL, numbers show it will be close to a miracle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will the Cowboys make the playoffs in 2024?

According to ESPN Analytics, the Dallas Cowboys started the season with a 63% chance of making the playoffs. They were positioned to be the fourth best team in the NFC.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, with a 3-5 record and Dak Prescott’s injury, that number at ESPN has plummeted and the Cowboys currently face a 3% chance to make the playoffs in the 2024 season.

Advertisement

see also Jerry Jones' net worth: How much money does the owner of the Dallas Cowboys have?

NFL analytics show a similar story. Right now, the Dallas Cowboys have a 7% percent chance of making the playoffs. If they beat the Philadelphia Eagles, that number goes up to 15%, but, if they lose, the number would be 3%.