Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: What are the Dallas Cowboys' chances of making playoffs?

The Dallas Cowboys have a very complicated path to reach the playoffs in the 2024 season.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Dallas Cowboys have a 3-5 record and lost Dak Prescott with a hamstring injury. Although there isn’t an official announcement yet about the veteran quarterback going to IR, it’s time for Cooper Rush.

To make things worse, the schedule is brutal with upcoming games against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Houston Texans and the Washington Commanders. Before December, this team could be doomed.

However, players and coaches believe there’s still a chance for the Cowboys to make an incredible Super Bowl run. So, as it always happens in the NFL, numbers show it will be close to a miracle.

Advertisement

Will the Cowboys make the playoffs in 2024?

According to ESPN Analytics, the Dallas Cowboys started the season with a 63% chance of making the playoffs. They were positioned to be the fourth best team in the NFC.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, with a 3-5 record and Dak Prescott’s injury, that number at ESPN has plummeted and the Cowboys currently face a 3% chance to make the playoffs in the 2024 season.

Jerry Jones&#039; net worth: How much money does the owner of the Dallas Cowboys have?

see also

Jerry Jones' net worth: How much money does the owner of the Dallas Cowboys have?

NFL analytics show a similar story. Right now, the Dallas Cowboys have a 7% percent chance of making the playoffs. If they beat the Philadelphia Eagles, that number goes up to 15%, but, if they lose, the number would be 3%.

Advertisement
miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

NBA News: Celtics legend defends Steve Kerr about Jayson Tatum's Olympic playing time
NBA

NBA News: Celtics legend defends Steve Kerr about Jayson Tatum's Olympic playing time

Jason Kelce clears the air with fans after viral phone smash defending Travis Kelce
NFL

Jason Kelce clears the air with fans after viral phone smash defending Travis Kelce

NFL News: Bears QB Caleb Williams makes strong self-criticism about his last struggling performances
NFL

NFL News: Bears QB Caleb Williams makes strong self-criticism about his last struggling performances

NBA News: Kawhi Leonard reveals key to turn the Los Angeles Clippers into title contenders
NBA

NBA News: Kawhi Leonard reveals key to turn the Los Angeles Clippers into title contenders

Better Collective Logo