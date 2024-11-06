The Dallas Cowboys have to decide if they're ready to shut down Dak Prescott for a month after his hamstring injury.

The Dallas Cowboys are in huge trouble after another loss against the Atlanta Falcons. A 3-5 record complicates their path to a very improbable Super Bowl and Dak Prescott could be out for many weeks with a hamstring injury.

Right now, the only thing that’s certain is that Prescott won’t face the Philadelphia Eagles and Cooper Rush will get the call as starting quarterback. However, there’s another big decision to make.

Considering many injuries in different positions of the roster, the Cowboys have to determine if Dak goes to Injury Reserve or not. It’s one of the biggest stories in the NFL.

Will Dak Prescott go to IR with Cowboys?

Mike McCarthy was asked by reporters if he has come to a decision about Dak Prescott going to IR. It’s a very important situation considering that move means the quarterback has to be out at least four games. “I have not. That decision has not been made.”

Who got injured with Cowboys?

Before a crucial game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Mike McCarthy also gave important injury updates about Micah Parsons (ankle) and CeeDee Lamb (shoulder).

“Micah’s plan is to practice today in a limited fashion. It will be his first time out there but he is looking good. He is confident. So, we’ll see how it goes. He’ll be on rep count. CeeDee is probably in a similar situation. We’ll be really smart with him. He’ll do all the walk throughs.”

