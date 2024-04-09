Saquon Barkley recently signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, but it seems like his new teammates really love what he will bring to the club.

The Philadelphia Eagles are welcoming a new running back for the 2024 NFL season. Saquon Barkley has chosen to remain in the NFC East, but this time he’ll be donning the green threads of the Eagles, much to the excitement of his new teammates.

Saquon Barkley has showcased remarkable talent since entering the NFL in 2018. Initially drafted by the New York Giants, his journey took a surprising turn this offseason when they opted to part ways with him.

When the Giants decided not to extend Barkley’s contract, the Eagles swiftly presented an enticing offer. Despite crossing over to a rival team, the running back is eager to embark on this new chapter and pursue the success that eluded him in New York.

Parris Campbell has nothing but respect for Saquon Barkley

When Saquon Barkley was playing for the Giants, the Eagles weren’t exactly thrilled to see him on the field. However, things have taken a sharp turn, and now they are eagerly anticipating Sunday to watch him play.

Saquon joins an already formidable offense that the Eagles have built in recent years. Nevertheless, it seems like they were missing an elite running back to complete the picture, and now they have found it.

With Saquon Barkley’s arrival, it seems like the team’s offense is now complete. Parris Campbell, wide receiver for the Eagles, has praised his future teammate, eagerly anticipating having him on their side instead of facing him as a rival.

“I think he’s going to show people why he’s the best running back in the league,” Campbell, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I know there’s a bunch of debate between him and Christian McCaffrey. And don’t get me wrong, Christian McCaffrey’s by far one of the best running backs in the league. But being able to see Saquon up close and personal, being in the same locker room, on the same team, man, he’s a different guy when he’s on that field, honestly.

“And running behind that offensive line that we have, I think it’s going to be pretty scary for defenses. You pair that with Jalen Hurts and the things he can do with his feet, just as far as extending plays, getting outside the pocket, I’m sure there will be some type of read-option game that we go on and RPO stuff that’ll happen. So just the possibilities of it are endless.”