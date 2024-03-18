With the NFL offseason in full swing, the Pittsburgh Steelers are making multiple changes and one of their moves included trading quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Pittsburgh product was selected 20th overall by the Steelers in 2022 as the franchise was looking for its next long-term QB after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. But with Russell Wilson arriving this year, Pickett’s time came to an end.

“I just thought it was time,” Pickett said when asked about rumors he wanted a trade, via CBS Sports. “It just felt like it was time, from things that transpired. I wanted to get a chance to go somewhere else and continue to grow my career.”

Pickett, 25, went 14-10 in 24 starts for the Steelers, throwing as many touchdowns as interceptions (13). The third-year QB reportedly wanted out when he learned Wilson would be the starter, though he did not deny nor confirm it.

“The communication is what it is, it was behind closed doors,” Pickett said. “I’m confident in the way that I handled it. I handled it the way I should’ve handled it. I’m excited to be here. … I’m right where I’m supposed to be.”

A new scenario for Pickett in Philadelphia

Pickett now finds himself in a very different situation. While in Pittsburgh he arrived as the possible heir apparent to Big Ben, he knows Jalen Hurts is the undisputed starter in the City of Brotherly Love.

Even so, he seems to be fine about it. Pickett had to choose between being backup for the Steelers or elsewhere, and it looks like he has no problem in sitting behind Hurts this year.

“This thing is a good reset,” Pickett said. “I wanna get back to having fun. … It’s a great environment here, with these coaches and these players, so that’s what I wanna get back to.”

Last year, Pickett ended up losing the starting job to Mason Rudolph. The Steelers made a change at the unit halfway through the season, with Eddie Faulkner taking over as interim offensive coordinator after the firing of Matt Canada.

In 2024, former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith will be leading the unit. With Pickett gone, the Steelers pulled off a shock by landing Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears for just a conditional sixth-round pick.