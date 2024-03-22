In the 2023 season, after losing the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles arrived as one of the favorites to become NFL champions.

It all started spectacularly with a record of 10-1 and, up to that point, there were no doubts that they were the best team in the NFC above the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.

From that point on, the downfall was staggering with five losses in their last six games of the season. In the Wild Card round of the playoffs, the Eagles were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Within that roller coaster, something always maintained its success even in times of crisis: the Tush Push. However, due to its effectiveness, the NFL threatened to review the future of the play for 2024.

Will the Tush Push be banned by NFL?

No. According to a statement by Troy Vincent, executive vice president of football operations for the NFL, the Tush Push play will be allowed during the 2024 season.

Despite all the rumors in recent months, the NFL confirmed that no team proposed eliminating the play and the Competition Committee also has no plans to discuss its possible removal heading into next season.

These are great news for the Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni, as the famous Tush Push has proven to be highly effective, especially on 4th and 1. What’s striking is that other teams haven’t had the same success with it.