Saquon Barkley's contract at Eagles: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

Saquon Barkley fulfilled his desire to stay in the NFC East, but not with the New York Giants. The running back has signed a lucrative contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, and here’s how much will he make with his new team.

The free agency market is reshuffling players across the league, with numerous running backs poised to switch teams this year. Saquon Barkley is slated to join his second NFL club for the 2024 season.

Unable to secure a long-term deal with the Giants, Barkley found an attractive offer from their NFC East rivals, the Eagles. This move not only adds a top-tier running back to Philadelphia’s roster but also intensifies the competition within the division for the upcoming season.

Saquon Barkley’s salary at the Philadelphia Eagles

After several weeks of waiting, Saquon Barkley has finally decided where will he play this year. The elite running back had several offers on the table, but he ultimately decided to stay in the NFC East and join the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following D’Andre Swift’s departure to the Chicago Bears, the Eagles needed to sign a top player to replace him. As the Giants didn’t offer a long-term deal to Barkley, he decided to betray them and sign with their NFC East rivals.

Last year, Barkley inked a one-year, $10.09 million deal with the Giants. Reports suggest he aimed to secure a comparable yearly salary in his next contract, but negotiations with New York stalled.

The Eagles capitalized on Barkley’s desire by extending a highly appealing offer. Philadelphia has inked the former Penn State standout to a three-year, $37.75 million contract, with a potential value of up to $46.75 million, including a hefty $26 million signing bonus.

How much does Saquon Barkley make a week?

With this lucrative deal, Saquon Barkley’s money average per year is $12.58 million. If we break it down on a monthly basis, the running back makes $1.04 million a month. That would make it $262,083 a week; $37,440 a day; $1,560 an hour; $26 a minute; or $0.43 a second.