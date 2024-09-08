NFL News: Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick issues big statement on rookie Drake Maye

Trending topics:
In the lead-up to the New England Patriots' season opener, legendary coach Bill Belichick delivered a clear message about rookie Drake Maye.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks during a press conference after a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
© Winslow Townson/Getty ImagesNew England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks during a press conference after a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

By Matías Persuh

The New England Patriots are embarking on a new journey in the NFL. Aiming for the best possible record and fully aware of the restructuring process following the eras of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, head coach Jerod Mayo is turning to Jacoby Brissett to start against the Bengals. His backup, rookie Drake Maye, received some words from the legendary former Patriots HC ahead of the season kickoff.

Change is often challenging, especially when moving on from a successful and winning era like the dynasty built by Bill Belichick and the GOAT, Tom Brady. This is why, Robert Kraft and his entire team are betting heavily on youth, which is why they selected North Carolina QB Drake Maye in the last draft.

However, recent reports have revealed that the starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals will be Jacoby Brissett, not Maye. In light of this, it was none other than Belichick who addressed the reasons why Maye will not be starting in the Patriots’ season opener.

Belichick has a segment with Underdog Fantasy, and he evaluated new Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in a clip that was released on Saturday via X, formerly known as Twitter: “You like his size, and you like his arm. I think his inexperience really showed up in the preseason, as it did a little bit at North Carolina. And I think that he needs a lot of seasoning in terms of reading coverages, overall throwing mechanics, and consistency.”

Drake Maye Patriots QB

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots passes against the Washington Commanders in the first quarter of a preseason game at Commanders Field on August 25, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

The experience of the multiple championship-winning coach in Foxborough is always considered gospel regarding anything that happens in New England. While he emphasized the lack of experience in Maye’s NFL game, he did not fail to acknowledge the talent that the quarterback possesses.

The new role of Bill Belichick

After spending some time away from the field, the multiple-time champion coach with the New England Patriots has found a new role in his daily routine, still connected to football, but no longer on the playing field.

Belichick will make appearances in football-related media this season and potentially beyond. In addition to his weekly show with Underdog Fantasy, also the coach will have a segment on the Pat McAfee Show and will feature on the Manning brothers’ Monday Night Football simulcast.

Belichick’s extensive experience and wisdom will undoubtedly be well-utilized in the media, as it is always intriguing to hear the insights of one of the most successful figures in recent times.

Bill Belichick

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on in the first half at Gillette Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The New England Patriots’ season opener

The New England Patriots are gearing up for the start of the new NFL season with high expectations and significant changes. With Jerod Mayo at the helm and Jacoby Brissett starting in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Patriots are set to embark on a new chapter. The decision to start Brissett over rookie Drake Maye reflects the team’s strategic approach as they navigate through a period of transition.

Once the first week is behind them, the team under Mayo will face a series of tough matchups where they will need to give their all to achieve the best possible results:

  • Week 2: vs Seattle Seahawks
  • Week 3: vs New York Jets
  • Week 4: vs San Francisco 49ers
  • Week 5: vs Miami Dolphins
  • Week 6: vs Houston Texans
