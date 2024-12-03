NFL News: Former Pro Bowler could make his debut with Commanders to help Jayden Daniels against Saints

The Washington Commanders continue their strong performance in the NFL and, after a bye week, will visit the New Orleans Saints in Week 15. It is expected that a key reinforcement will make his debut and help Jayden Daniels during this crucial game.

The team coached by Dan Quinn comes off a commanding home win against the Tennessee Titans, 42-19, and enters their bye week with a positive record of eight wins and five losses. Currently, they hold second place in the NFC East, just behind the Philadelphia Eagles.

Upon their return, they will travel to Louisiana to face none other than the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. For this game, the debut of the recent defensive addition, Marshon Lattimore, is expected. The CB had been sidelined for several weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Adam Schefter through his X (formerly Twitter) account @AdamSchefter: “Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore is poised to make his return after Washington’s bye week next Sunday in, of all places, New Orleans.”

Advertisement

New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) warms up prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on September 29th, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Advertisement

Lattimore could play his first game for the Commanders against the team that drafted him in 2017, where he spent 4 years in the NFL.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Mike Tomlin explains why Russell Wilson is crucial to Steelers' Super Bowl chances

Dan Quinn knows he has a great player on his roster

Lattimore’s arrival to the Commanders undoubtedly adds a quality boost not only to the team’s defense but to the roster as a whole. Dan Quinn expressed satisfaction with his arrival, emphasizing that the physical aspect will be key to his progress as a player.

“With him, really, it’s the speed part that we have to see to make sure he can really do his thing,” Quinn said. “But this is a bright guy. He’s played a lot of football and so the ability transfer over that technique is now called this, that call is now this. He was able to pick up on that quickly.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

If his debut against the Saints happens, the Commanders will undoubtedly have acquired a great player on their roster, and their chances of making the playoffs will increase exponentially.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn walk on to the field for the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on October 20, 2024 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD.

Advertisement

Terry McLaurin shows his confidence for what’s to come

The Commanders head into the Bye Week after a dominant home win against the Titans, with full confidence to tackle the final stretch in the best way possible. Terry McLaurin, one of the standout players on the team, knows that his team is capable of great things.

Advertisement

“That felt amazing, honestly,” McLaurin said postgame. “The way we ran the ball at the line of scrimmage, the way we made plays on the perimeter, the way [QB] Jayden [Daniels] extended plays with his legs, the way we finished at the end with the ball in our hands, you know, that’s the standard that we have to live up to. … And we got to figure out a way to continue to come out the bye week even better and stronger if we want to make a run. So, you know, I know the guys are in there ready to get this little break, but it’s a good, good way to go in there with an emphatic win like that.”

Advertisement

Washington Commanders’ upcoming games?