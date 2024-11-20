Baker Mayfield has received great news, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback gets a key boost for the Week 12 matchup against the Giants.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started the 2024 season strong, but things have taken a downturn recently. Fortunately for Baker Mayfield, he is set to regain a key player for their Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants.

There’s no denying the Buccaneers handled their quarterback transition well. Despite Tom Brady’s departure in 2023, the NFC South team found a solid replacement in Baker Mayfield, who has been eager to prove himself in the NFL.

Mayfield dominated the NFC South in his debut season. Unfortunately, this year has been tougher, with the Buccaneers facing multiple losses due to injuries throughout the campaign.

Baker Mayfield recovers key teammate to face the Giants

The 2024 NFL season has been challenging for the Buccaneers. While they started the campaign on the right foot, recent struggles have put their playoff hopes in jeopardy.

Baker Mayfield has managed to hold the offense together despite missing several key players. The quarterback has proven to be a reliable leader, but he could be even more dominant with his full arsenal of weapons.

A major blow came a few weeks ago when Chris Godwin was lost for the season due to an ankle injury. At the same time, Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury in Week 7 that has kept him sidelined. Fortunately, Evans is expected to make his return this weekend.

The Buccaneers announced that Mike Evans returned to practice this week. The wide receiver aims to play Sunday against the New York Giants, overcoming the hamstring injury that has kept him out of action.

Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Through seven games this season, Evans has recorded 26 receptions for 335 yards and six touchdowns. With Chris Godwin sidelined, Evans is now expected to take on an even greater role in the offense.

What’s next for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Buccaneers are coming off their bye week. The NFC South club heads into Week 12 to face the New York Giants, with high odds of getting their fifth victory of the year this weekend.

Week 12 @ New York Giants

Week 13 @ Carolina Panthers

Week 14 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 15 @ Los Angeles Chargers

