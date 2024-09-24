NFL News: Former Super Bowl Champion with Eagles takes big shot at Nick Sirianni game decisions

Despite being 2-1 after Week 3 of the NFL, Nick Sirianni's decisions continue to be questioned. This time, a former Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles has weighed in.

Despite finishing Week 3 of the NFL with a positive record, questions remain about the on-field performance of the Philadelphia Eagles. Additionally, concerns have arisen regarding the decisions made by head coach Nick Sirianni at critical moments in games. In light of this situation, it was none other than a former Super Bowl champion with the Eagles who spoke out.

With an inspired Saquon Barkley, the Eagles managed to defeat an undefeated New Orleans Saints team that had been winning their games convincingly. However, the final outcome came down to the wire, and key decisions could have swayed the result in favor of the home team.

In an appearance on the Scoop City podcast, former Super Bowl champion with the Eagles Chris Long specifically addressed the decisions made by Sirianni, particularly regarding fourth downs: “My point is we are all of a sudden above taking three points in games that are going to be defensive battles,” Chris Long said.

“They’re going to be about possessions and I just thought in those situations it was a better time early in the Atlanta game and early in the New Orleans game to take points. I like Nick, I think Nick has done a good job, no really I do, right now he’s kinda under a microscope because of the decisions he’s making. He’s not even calling the game. So that’s my thing you got to own the feeling of the flow of the game.”

Chris Long #56 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Although the Eagles ultimately secured a 15-12 victory over the Saints, many believe that certain decisions made by their coach on the field were questionable. Had they lost the game, the criticism towards him would have been even harsher.

Long highlights differences between current roster and the one that reached Super Bowl

While expressing optimism and trust in the current head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, the former defensive end acknowledged the differences between the current roster and the team that reached the Super Bowl in 2022, ultimately losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I’d give him a mirror, look in it, this is not the same team, certainly it wasn’t yesterday, that went to the Super Bowl two years ago, where you’re going to score 40 points a game,” Long said.

“You have to sometimes lay up. And when you’ve got Saquon Barkley, sometimes you have to give him the damn ball, any three-yard gain can turn into 70.”

Justin Watson #84 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Injuries that concern Sirianni

Relying heavily on the offensive contributions of both Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley isn’t just a strategic decision by the coach; injuries have long been a concern for the Eagles, limiting their roster depth.

WR AJ Brown is still dealing with a hamstring injury that could keep him sidelined for a while longer, also DeVonta Smith is currently in concussion protocol following a brutal hit during the New Orleans Saints game. Additionally, right tackle Lane Johnson also exited Sunday’s matchup with an injury.