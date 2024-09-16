NFL News: HC Dave Canales makes stunning decision regarding Panthers QB Bryce Young

After a tough start to the NFL season, the Carolina Panthers' head coach Dave Canales has made a surprising decision regarding his starting quarterback, Bryce Young.

According to NFL journalist Tom Pelissero via his X (formerly Twitter) account, “The #Panthers are benching former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and starting veteran Andy Dalton beginning this week.”

It is worth noting that Dave Canales had repeatedly affirmed that Bryce Young was his starting quarterback. However, the two consecutive losses, combined with the underwhelming performance of the former Alabama standout, led the coach to change his stance.

Head coach Dave Canales and quarterback Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers are seen after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers 26-3 at Bank of America Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Last weekend, the Los Angeles Chargers took advantage of the Panthers’ situation and secured a decisive 26-3 victory at Bank of America Stadium. Earlier, in the debut game under Canales, the New Orleans Saints handed the Panthers a lopsided 47-10 defeat in a decidedly uneven matchup.

Andy Dalton, the chosen starter for Week 3

On the immediate horizon are the rising Las Vegas Raiders. Given the high stakes of this matchup and Bryce Young’s previous negative performances, the head coach decided to make a significant change for the upcoming game.

In the urgent quest for a crucial win in Week 3, the experienced Andy Dalton has been chosen to start as quarterback. Dalton, who served as Young’s backup in the previous two games, will now lead the team.

The veteran quarterback, who has had a long career with the Cincinnati Bengals, has been with the Carolina Panthers since 2023. For the first time this season, he will have the opportunity to start as the quarterback and showcase his talent.

Andy Dalton #14 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Throughout his career, the quarterback—who has also played for the Saints, Cowboys, and Bears—boasts 246 touchdown passes and 144 interceptions, with a 62.5% completion rate on 5,455 attempts.