NFL News: HC Kevin Stefanski makes something clear about Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett injury

Following the decisive victory by the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the NFL, coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear regarding the situation with DE Myles Garrett.

By Matías Persuh

The Cleveland Browns‘ victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 of the NFL boosted the morale of a team that had been reeling from a season-opening loss. However, the foot injury to Myles Garrett remains a concern for both the player and the staff, and HC Kevin Stefanski made it clear regarding the situation.

After the game, in which DeShaun Watson led the Browns to a decisive 18-13 victory over the home team Jaguars, Garrett experienced discomfort from the foot injury that will keep him sidelined during practice.

In his usual Monday press conference, it was none other than head coach Kevin Stefanski who addressed the situation of one of his star players: “I mean, we can obviously treat — all these guys, we can treat the injury, you can rest.

“And then there’s a lot of guys that are playing through a ton of things and Myles is no different. He’s done that in his career when I’ve been with him. He plays through things, and he’ll just continue to get better and treat the injury.”

Kevin Stefanski HC

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski prior to a Wild Card playoff game between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX.

Myles Garrett sensations after Browns game against Jaguars

After the game in which the Browns decisively defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, Myles Garrett addressed his health status and the conditions in which he finished the game. On several occasions, he was seen kneeling and also spending time on the sidelines without seeing any playing time.

“Didn’t feel great,” said Garrett said of his foot after the game. “Been battling it and there were some ups, some downs with it. Sometimes it felt a little bit better, sometimes it felt a bit worse. But, it’s part of the game.”

What’s next for the Cleveland Browns?

After starting the NFL season with a 1-1 record, Stefanski‘s squad will face a series of tough matchups that will ultimately determine what the Browns are capable of this season.

  • vs New York Giants, Week 3
  • vs Las Vegas Raiders, Week 4
  • vs Washington Commanders, Week 5
  • vs Philadelphia Eagles, Week 6
  • vs Cincinnati Bengals, Week 7
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

