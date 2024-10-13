NFL News: Jaguars HC Doug Pederson addresses his future in the franchise after loss against Bears

Following another defeat in the NFL, this time against the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars HC Doug Pederson addressed his future with the franchise.

Another setback for Doug Pederson‘s Jacksonville Jaguars this NFL season. In this case, the game played in London saw the Chicago Bears emerge victorious over Trevor Lawrence and his team. Once the game concluded, it was the coach himself who made statements to the press.

The fifth loss of the season raises questions about the coach’s future with a team that is struggling to find answers on the field. When asked by ESPN’s Michael DiRocco whether he still feels supported by owner Shad Khan, the head coach stated that he continues to feel backed during this process.

The journalist posted via his X (formerly Twitter) account @ESPNdirocco: “Jaguars HC Doug Pederson inn post-game news conference was asked if he feels if he still has the full backing of owner Shad Khan: ‘I do. I was just with him and I do.’“

Caleb Williams and his Bears were too much for Lawrence‘s Jaguars, who struggled to stop every offensive drive from the Chicago team. The final score was 35-16, a tough loss that further deepens the troubles for Jacksonville.

Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Khan’s support for Pederson

Before the game in which the Jaguars fell flat against the Bears, it was franchise owner Shad Khan who made strong statements showing his support for both head coach Pederson and the general manager.

“I still believe in them. I believe in the players, I believe in the coaching staff. I believe in Trent [Baalke]. Obviously, the results are disappointing for all of them, just as well as me or any other Jaguar fan, but, the key thing one has to understand [is] we have evolved and really got to a level. I think we’ve got the players, we’ve got the coaching, we’ve got the facilities,” Khan said regarding Jaguars current record and performance.

Shad Khan Owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on before the start of a game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Jaguars upcoming matches

New England Patriots, Week 7

Green Bay Packers, Week 8

Philadelphia Eagles, Week 9

Minnesota Vikings, Week 10

Detroit Lions, Week 11

