NFL News: Jaguars HC Doug Pederson addresses his future in the franchise after loss against Bears

Following another defeat in the NFL, this time against the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars HC Doug Pederson addressed his future with the franchise.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson addresses the media before a joint practice between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 15, 2024 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fl.
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireJacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson addresses the media before a joint practice between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 15, 2024 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fl.

By Matías Persuh

Another setback for Doug Pederson‘s Jacksonville Jaguars this NFL season. In this case, the game played in London saw the Chicago Bears emerge victorious over Trevor Lawrence and his team. Once the game concluded, it was the coach himself who made statements to the press.

The fifth loss of the season raises questions about the coach’s future with a team that is struggling to find answers on the field. When asked by ESPN’s Michael DiRocco whether he still feels supported by owner Shad Khan, the head coach stated that he continues to feel backed during this process.

The journalist posted via his X (formerly Twitter) account @ESPNdirocco: “Jaguars HC Doug Pederson inn post-game news conference was asked if he feels if he still has the full backing of owner Shad Khan: ‘I do. I was just with him and I do.’

Caleb Williams and his Bears were too much for Lawrence‘s Jaguars, who struggled to stop every offensive drive from the Chicago team. The final score was 35-16, a tough loss that further deepens the troubles for Jacksonville.

Doug Pederson

Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Khan’s support for Pederson

Before the game in which the Jaguars fell flat against the Bears, it was franchise owner Shad Khan who made strong statements showing his support for both head coach Pederson and the general manager.

“I still believe in them. I believe in the players, I believe in the coaching staff. I believe in Trent [Baalke]. Obviously, the results are disappointing for all of them, just as well as me or any other Jaguar fan, but, the key thing one has to understand [is] we have evolved and really got to a level. I think we’ve got the players, we’ve got the coaching, we’ve got the facilities,” Khan said regarding Jaguars current record and performance.

Shad Khan

Shad Khan Owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on before the start of a game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Jaguars upcoming matches

  • New England Patriots, Week 7
  • Green Bay Packers, Week 8
  • Philadelphia Eagles, Week 9
  • Minnesota Vikings, Week 10
  • Detroit Lions, Week 11
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

