NFL News: Jaguars owner Shad Khan addresses the situation regarding Doug Pederson

After securing their first victory of the season in the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars are taking a breather, particularly their head coach Doug Pederson, whom owner Shad Khan made something clear.

The Jacksonville Jaguars began the NFL season in the worst possible way. A record of 0 wins and 4 losses before Week 5 put not only QB Trevor Lawrence’s future in jeopardy but also Doug Pederson‘s job security. The victory against the Colts provided some relief for both, and it was none other than owner Shad Khan who addressed the coach’s situation.

In an exclusive interview with the Times-Union, Khan primarily referenced the work done by both head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke: “I admire what Trent [Baalke]’s done, Doug [Pederson]’s done and I think, how do we support them to have better results, more wins?”

“I still believe in them. I believe in the players, I believe in the coaching staff. I believe in Trent [Baalke]. Obviously, the results are disappointing for all of them, just as well as me or any other Jaguar fan, but, the key thing one has to understand [is] we have evolved and really got to a level. I think we’ve got the players, we’ve got the coaching, we’ve got the facilities,” Khan said regarding Jaguars current record and performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that the Jaguars started the season with high expectations, given that they had one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league and a strong roster. However, four consecutive losses to the Dolphins, Browns, Bills, and Texans shattered all the plans set before the start of the season.

Shad Khan, Owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, looks on during a press conference introducing Doug Pederson as the new head football coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium on February 05, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Advertisement

Khan’s expectations for the team’s future

Despite the rough start to the season for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, owner Shad Khan remained positive and optimistic about the franchise’s short- and medium-term future: “I think [the Jaguars are] obviously headed in the right direction in a good way. I mean, you look at what’s happening with the stadium, I think you look at our fans, the support we have. I think we’re in a good place,” Khan said.

Advertisement

see also Steelers' Russell Wilson sends strong message to Mike Tomlin, rest of NFL ahead of game vs Raiders

“I expect us to be competitive and winning every year and we have graduated to that point and not be someone we don’t know. So, sharing my expectations, I believe that. The coaches who are there, players who are there, they’re coming here to win and if they’re not comfortable with that, they shouldn’t be here. That’s the team institution we want to be.” Owner Shad Khan finally concluded.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Jacksonville Jaguars?