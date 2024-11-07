NFL News: Jaguars may be without QB Trevor Lawrence for game vs Sam Darnold's Vikings

A circumstance could cast doubt on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's presence in the game against Sam Darnold's Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could have another problem on their hands as they look to snap a two-game losing streak, so they will need to regain their memories and get a win when they host the Minnesota Vikings at EverBank Stadium next Sunday in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season. In the hours leading up to the game, Trevor Lawrence‘s presence in the quarterback battle against Sam Darnold was in doubt.

Lawrence has been hit hard by the Jaguars‘ heavy losses this season, which have seriously hampered their chances of making the play-offs. Without the 25-year-old quarterback, who has started every game for the Jacksonville franchise this season, the scenario could be even more complex.

The reason Lawrence might not play against Darnold’s Vikings is due to a left shoulder injury that kept him limited of Wednesday’s practice. As NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on his X account (formerly Twitter), it is unlikely that the Jaguars quarterback can play next Sunday as he continues to receive treatment for the sore area.

Head coach Doug Pederson does not want to risk Lawrence’s physicality and has yet to give any guarantees about his possible start. This is good news for the Vikings, who come into this game off the back of a 21-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts with Darnold and the rest of their players in great shape.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold #14 warms up prior to a game against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

How did Trevor Lawrence get injured?

There were no reports of any play in which Lawrence may have been injured in the last game that ended in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. According to Pederson, the Jaguars star has been dealing with soreness in the area for some time, so it appears he has reached a physical limit that is keeping him from playing normally.

Who could replace Lawrence against Sam Darnold’s Vikings?

The Jaguars have reinstated CJ Beathard to the 53-man roster. The 30-year-old veteran quarterback has long been Lawrence’s primary backup, but now he’s behind Mac Jones in the pecking order, so it’s expected that the former New England Patriots will see the field on Sunday.

The duel between Trevor Lawrence and Sam Darnold

The Jaguars-Vikings game features two great NFL quarterbacks. If he plays, Lawrence will make his 10th consecutive start. The fourth-year pro has completed 168 passes for 2004 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions in the current campaign. His numbers are far from a stellar season, but his contribution is among the best on a team that is 2-7.

On the other side will be Darnold, the Vikings man who has also started all eight games for the Minnesota franchise. The 27-year-old has completed 155 passes for 1900 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His production is superior to Lawrence’s and he will have the chance to confirm his level next Sunday.