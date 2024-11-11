NFL News: Jaguars QB Mac Jones makes strong self-criticism after loss to Vikings

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to struggle in the NFL, this time falling to the Minnesota Vikings. Mac Jones, starting quarterback for this game, took full responsibility for the situation.

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to struggle this season in the NFL, and this weekend was no exception. Led by Doug Pederson, the Jaguars were narrowly defeated by the Minnesota Vikings, adding another loss to their record. Mac Jones, the starting quarterback for this game, took a hard look at his performance and that of his teammates, offering a critical self-assessment.

After the 12-7 defeat at home, it was none other than quarterback Mac Jones who took responsibility for the situation in the post-game press conference. He praised the efforts of his teammates but acknowledged that he needs to improve his own performance in order to achieve better results moving forward.

“I think the defense played great and the offense, we’ve got to do better, and it starts with me,” Jones said. The loss for Doug Pederson’s squad marked their seventh of the season, with only two wins to their name. Without a doubt, it’s a disappointing record for a team that had much higher aspirations heading into the season.

“Those guys fought, though, and I really appreciate the team for having my back. Just got to learn from it. No excuses. Definitely wanted a different result, but I’m going to keep fighting,” the former Patriots quarterback praised his defense.

Mac Jones #10 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to pass the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jones’ performance throughout the game against the Vikings was certainly below expectations. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 111 yards, threw no touchdowns, tossed two interceptions, and added a rushing touchdown. He was also sacked three times.

Jones and the urgent need to bounce back

Undoubtedly, the loss to Minnesota is a tough blow for the Jaguars, especially considering how close the game was throughout all four quarters. Jones spoke about what he needs to do moving forward to improve his performance in the next game.

“No excuses, just go through my reads and live to fight another down,” Jones said. “Especially in those situations on first down. Nothing that anybody else did. It’s on me. The defense got us the ball back. As the quarterback, you’ve got to put the ball in play and let the guys make plays. It’s on me.“

Pederson’s confidence in Jones

The performance of Trevor Lawrence‘s replacement in the game against the Vikings fell short of expectations. However, head coach Doug Pederson knows that Jones has extraordinary talent and is confident he will improve next week.

“Another opportunity, another week to work,” Pederson said of Jones. “He’ll work from it. Obviously he takes it hard, takes it personal, which he should … we all do. But we have a ton of confidence in him.”

The Jaguars’ next matchup will be no easy task, as they’ll face the Detroit Lions on the road — a tough challenge ahead for Mac Jones and company.

Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at EverBank Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Jaguars upcoming matches