NFL News: Patriots QB Drake Maye makes something clear about his teammates performance vs Bears

The New England Patriots secured an important victory over the Chicago Bears and are slowly starting to turn around their NFL season. Rookie star Drake Maye is well aware of the talent he has on his team.

In a NFL matchup between two teams desperately in need of a win, the New England Patriots proved to be a bit more than their rivals, the Chicago Bears, ultimately claiming the victory at Soldier Field. A stellar performance from quarterback Drake Maye, along with strong play from the defensive line, secured the win for head coach Jerod Mayo and his team.

In a clear display of camaraderie, the former North Carolina quarterback spoke with the media after the game and emphasized the effort of his teammates on defense over his own performance throughout the game.

“Phones down. Phones down, notepads down real quick,” Maye requested, per team-provided video. “Clap it up for the defense. Clap it up. Clap it up. Somebody else, clap it up,” the QB started.

To the surprise of those present at the press conference, the Maye continued to explain why he was asking for applause: “Man, it’s a good feeling sitting over there,” Maye said. “You know, offense, as a quarterback, that type of defensive performance … I feel like, all I’ve got is 11 routes at a time, but I know 15, 20 plays. Just credit them. Credit them in practice this week.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots passes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

“And it’s kind of a good taste of what it looked like for me in training camp. They get after you, mix up shell, mix up coverage. It’s pretty cool to watch and it’s good to be on the other side of the ball,” Drake Maye finally concluded.

HC Jerod Mayo acknowledges Caleb Williams’ talent

Ahead of the matchup, it was clear that this would be a thrilling duel between two of the top quarterback talents in the league. On one side, Drake Maye, and on the other, Caleb Williams. Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo highlighted the significance of the victory even more, having faced one of the brightest young prospects in the league.

“I still believe Caleb Williams will be a very good player in this league,” Mayo told reporters, per team-provided video. “But, just like any rookie, he’s going to go through his ups and downs. It doesn’t matter what position you play. But he’ll be a special player. He’s got to stick to it.”

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears and Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots embrace after the game at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

What’s next for the New England Patriots?

With the primary goal of staying on the winning path, the New England Patriots face a tough stretch of games ahead as they look to finish the season as strongly as possible.

vs Los Angeles Rams, November 17th

vs Miami Dolphins, November 24th

vs Indianapolis Colts, December 1st

vs Arizona Cardinals, December 15th

vs Buffalo Bills, December 22nd