NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence makes something clear about the criticism he’s facing

After securing their first victory of the NFL season, Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence made it clear about the criticism regarding his performance.

After four games that ended in defeat, Doug Pederson’s Jacksonville Jaguars finally secured their first victory of the NFL season by defeating the Indianapolis Colts. Star QB Trevor Lawrence, relieved after the win, shared his feelings about the criticism he had received during this time.

The narrow victory of 34-37 over the Colts is just another statistic for the Jaguars, who desperately needed to get back on the winning track after several consecutive weeks of losses. Lawrence was one of the main targets of criticism, and the quarterback expressed his feelings on the matter after the game.

“I can only speak for myself. Maybe other guys used that. I don’t feel like I necessarily did. I’ve kind of been hunkering down and not looking or listening to anything, honestly,” Lawrence told reporters after Sunday’s win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also the QB stated how he will proceed moving forward from this victory: “I’m going to continue to do that even when you have a good game. That stuff doesn’t matter. You can’t listen to the good or the bad. So, I do think stuff that does get through, and I’m sure there’s a lot of questions. What’s going on with the Jags? What’s this? What’s that?.“

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to pass during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Advertisement

Not only did Lawrence tune out the criticism during this time, but head coach Doug Pederson also made statements about it after the game: “Now you guys can get off my tail for at least a week,” HC stated on press conference.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson issues strong warning about his teammates' performance

A very valuable victory for the Jaguars

Four consecutive losses, and the Indianapolis Colts as their opponent. Undoubtedly, the scenario was far from ideal for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who week after week had been facing not only defeats but also poor performances on both offense and defense.

Advertisement

However, with more pride than good play, the team led by Trevor Lawrence managed to bounce back from a game that troubled them for much of it, ultimately securing the long-awaited victory by 37-34.

Next week will be crucial for maintaining this momentum, as Doug Pederson and company face none other than the always tough Chicago Bears, who have just improved their record to 3-2 after the victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jaguars vs Texans SEP 29 September 29, 2024: Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson during a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. ..Trask Smith/CSM

Jacksonville Jaguars upcoming matches

vs Chicago Bears, Week 6

vs New England Patriots, Week 7

vs Green Bay Packers, Week 8

vs Philadelphia Eagles, Week 9

vs Minnesota Vikings, Week 10