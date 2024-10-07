NFL News: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson issues strong warning about his teammates' performance

After the Baltimore Ravens' victory in Week 5 of the NFL, QB Lamar Jackson sent a clear message about the talent of his teammates to the rest of the league.

The dramatic victory of the Baltimore Ravens over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 of the NFL once again showcased a stellar performance from QB Lamar Jackson. While the game was decided by a kick from Tucker in overtime, the Ravens displayed a high level of play in their offense. After the game, it was Jackson himself who made it clear about the caliber of his teammates.

Once the game concluded, where John Harbaugh‘s team secured their third victory of the season, giving them a positive record, Lamar spoke with the press and issued a stern warning to their rivals about the level his team had displayed.

“I would just say we’re a balanced offense but still have work to improve on. I don’t believe we’ve reached our ceiling yet. There is still room for improvement throughout this whole season, and it’s a long season.” Jackson stated.

Additionally, he expressed his dissatisfaction with his mishap during a fumble in overtime: “Probably. Like I said, I just don’t like how that situation happened [in] overtime. If that probably wouldn’t have happened, I would be the happiest person in a Ravens uniform right now.“

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“This is not an exciting win for me at all, not [with] how the game ended, especially with us in overtime dropping the ball, and then the fumble happened. I’m ticked off about that. I didn’t want to put my defense back out there, and our offensive line was doing a great job, our receivers were doing a great job, but we got it done, so it’s cool. We got the win; that’s all that matters.“ he finally concluded.

Henry and a key performance

Once again, the Baltimore Ravens had a stellar performance not only from their quarterback Lamar Jackson but also from RB Derrick Henry, who was decisive with a run at the end of the game, giving Tucker the opportunity to make the final kick.

After the game, Henry delivered a clear message about what it meant to defeat Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals and the importance of securing the victory against a divisional rival in the AFC North.

“With this win, it’s big. What transpired today, it puts us up two [wins over the Bengals] in the division, so we definitely needed this one. This was as important to us as it was for them, but [I’m] just glad we got the victory. With everything that happened, that just shows you the resiliency of this group and of this team, and we’re going to keep on fighting until the end.” Henry stated.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball in overtime against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The goal of remaining victorious

The team led by John Harbaugh had the worst start imaginable: they lost two crucial games, first against the Kansas City Chiefs and the following week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, the team’s level of play hinted at a brighter future regarding results, and they finally achieved it. Three consecutive victories, the latest against the always tough Bengals, placed Baltimore with a record of 3-2 at the end of Week 5.

The goal remains unchanged: to continue down a victorious path in the NFL. On the immediate horizon are the Washington Commanders, who, led by star rookie Jayden Daniels, are having an exceptional campaign at 4-1—something they haven’t achieved since 2008.