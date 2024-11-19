Lions News: HC Dan Campbell sends strong message to his team about its level of play

The impressive form of the Detroit Lions this season in the NFL seems limitless. HC Dan Campbell knows they must continue to improve in order to achieve great things.

If there’s one team that has truly become a reality this 2024 NFL season, it’s definitely the Detroit Lions. The high level of play shown by Jared Goff and his teammates has propelled them to a temporary record of 9-1. The question now is, what is this team’s limit? For HC Dan Campbell, there is still room for improvement.

Last weekend, the Lions secured one of their most dominant victories of the season, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, perhaps one of the weaker teams in the league. However, the coach wonders what the scenario will be when his team faces tougher opponents like the Chiefs or the Bills, to name a few.

In his usual press conference, the coach emphasized the importance of continuing to improve: “There’s always things to clean up. I mean, there was things in all three units,” Campbell said.

“Offensively, one of the things that came up here is, ‘How do you improve on scoring every possession?’ Well, there was about three of them we could’ve scored five plays sooner. It worked out in that game, but what if you’re playing Green Bay, Minnesota, you’re playing Kansas City, you’re playing Buffalo? If you’re having to go score for score or whatever’s going on, you may not get another reload on it. That’s what it is, you’ve got to clean those up.”

Brock Wright #89 of the Detroit Lions celebrates with teammates after a scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on November 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

As for the defense, Campbell also shared his perspective: “Defensively, we had some things come up where we weren’t where we were supposed to be and it didn’t catch up to us, but you play Josh Allen or you play Love or you play one of these guys, they’re gonna find it and it’s gonna hurt you,” Campbell said. “It won’t just be an explosive, it’ll be a touchdown. Was it good? Yeah. Was it improved? Absolutely. But we still have a little ways to go.”

Dan Campbell insists there is room for improvement

The Lions have won nine games, with just one loss to their name, showcasing strength in several areas of their game. Tough matchups lie ahead, not to mention a potential playoff berth, which is why Campbell insists on perfecting his team’s performance.

“We can get better in all three phases, and that’s the job. Our guys know that,” Campbell stated. “You should strive to be perfect, you should strive to play the perfect game knowing you never will. But you’re always grasping for it, you’re always gonna try and find a way to absolutely play the perfect game.”

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on November 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Campbell explains why he kept his starters in for the entire game

The last game against the Jaguars showed supremacy across all lines for the Lions over their opponent. The substantial difference, not only on the scoreboard but also in the flow of the game, made it seem like the HC might preserve some of his key players, especially as the game was nearing its end.

“Well you want to win the game. That’s number one,” Campbell said. “What you don’t want to do is you get in one of those and you’re up, and then you decide you’re gonna let off the gas and, ‘Let’s get the starters out,’ and then they mount a comeback.”

Detroit Lions upcoming matches

vs Indianapolis Colts, November 24th

vs Chicago Bears, November 28th

vs Green Bay Packers, December 5th

vs Buffalo Bills, December 15th

vs Chicago Bears, December 22nd