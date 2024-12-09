NFL News: Rams WR Puka Nacua makes something clear about Sean McVay after win vs Josh Allen's Bills

Week 14 of the NFL delivered one of the most spectacular games of the season. SoFi Stadium witnessed an incredible victory by the Los Angeles Rams over Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills, with Puka Nacua standing out as one of the game’s key figures. The talented WR also made it clear just how important Sean McVay has been to the team’s success.

The NFC West is one of the most competitive divisions in the league, and the 44-42 victory by the team led by Matthew Stafford proved to be crucial in keeping them in contention for the top spot, as they continue to chase the Seahawks.

After the game, the Rams’ star WR, Puka Nacua, spoke with the media and, amidst the excitement, praised Sean McVay’s impact not only on the field but also emotionally, highlighting how he motivates the team heading into each game of the season.

“I think it is the credit to the entire environment that we have here. I just think of the positive energy that coach McVay feeds into us and how that is reciprocated in each other in the locker room,” the talented WR stated.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) gets congratulated by head coach Sean McVay, after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, December 8, 2024, in Inglewood, California.

“How great that feels when man you can talk about things that you have a passion about outside of football that you enjoy and that connects us even more out there on the football field. I know Kyren [Williams] got this little RC driving wheel. I love driving, Steve loves driving. It is just the way to connect on a different level and how that influences the game of football,” he also added.

Nacua also praised the communication within the team

Naturally, when it comes to achieving victories, the talent available to a team is crucial. And when you add strong team harmony into the mix, success follows. This is how Puka Nacua sees it, feeling right at home not only with Matthew Stafford but also with the rest of his teammates.

“I think the level of communication and trust … As much as we trust Matthew Stafford in being about to communicate, what we need as an offense but then be able to communicate in each position. Not every time where Matthew Stafford is talking about how a nine technique is going to get blocked between the tight end and outside receiver … You learn different ways to communicate, you read body language and all signs of communication start to come alive.”

84 Hunter Long, TE of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates his touchdown during their regular NFL, American Football Herren, USA season game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday December 8, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The defining moment of the season for the Rams

The NFC West is perhaps one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL. This makes every win crucial, and the Rams will need to secure victories in the final stretch of the season to claim the division and earn a direct playoff spot.

Next Thursday, the Rams will travel to Santa Clara to face the San Francisco 49ers. Then, on Sunday, December 22, they will embark on a long trip to New York to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.

Fortunately for McVay’s team, the last two games of the season will be played at SoFi Stadium. The first matchup will be against the Cardinals, followed by a crucial divisional game against the Seahawks, both of which could determine the team’s final fate.