NFL News: Jayden Daniels loses key Commanders teammate, HC Dan Quinn confirms

The Washington Commanders recorded their second loss of the NFL regular season. To add to their struggles, quarterback Jayden Daniels and his teammates received disappointing news from head coach Dan Quinn.

The Washington Commanders’ Week 6 clash against the Baltimore Ravens brought more than just a disappointing loss. In addition to the 30-23 defeat, head coach Dan Quinn delivered more bad news regarding a key teammate of quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders put up a strong fight against the Ravens, but despite their efforts, they couldn’t close the gap and force overtime, as Baltimore held the lead from the second quarter onward.

On Monday, Quinn confirmed that defensive star Jonathan Allen suffered a season-ending pectoral tear and will undergo surgery. The news was first reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, by NFL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Allen out for the season, the Commanders must now find a replacement for the veteran, who was a vital part of their defense and a key figure in supporting Daniels and the offense.

Jonathan Allen #93 and Frankie Luvu #4 of the Washington Commanders react after a sack against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Advertisement

Allen’s stats so far

Quinn understands the significance of Allen’s injury, as the defensive lineman had been a key contributor for the Commanders through six games this season. Quinn’s trust in Allen was evident, and his absence will be felt across the defense.

Advertisement

see also Commanders QB Jayden Daniels makes something clear about his expectations in the NFL

In his six appearances, Allen recorded 13 solo tackles, 2 sacks, 7 tackles for loss, and 2 assisted tackles. His strong performance helped anchor the defensive line and played a crucial role in several games, helping the Commanders maintain their defensive edge.

Advertisement

Commanders’ performance this season

Allen’s injury feels like a cold shower for a team that started the season strong. Despite their 4-2 record, the Commanders will need to maintain consistency as they push for the playoffs.

Daniels has been a crucial player in the Commanders’ success this season, helping secure their four wins. Additionally, wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been a key contributor, elevating the team’s level of play before their recent setbacks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After an opening-week loss to the Buccaneers, the Commanders rebounded with a 4-0 stretch. However, this latest loss serves as a wake-up call as they navigate the challenges ahead in pursuit of a playoff berth.