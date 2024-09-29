Commanders QB Jayden Daniels makes something clear about his expectations in the NFL

Jayden Daniels continues to grow as a professional week after week, recently sharing his outlook for his career with the Washington Commanders in the NFL.

Jayden Daniels had another spectacular week in the 2024 NFL season, leading the Washington Commanders to a dominant 42-12 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, where he threw his third touchdown of the season. It also marked his third consecutive week with over 200 passing yards.

During the post-game press conference, Daniels discussed the matchup against the Cardinals. When asked about his expectations for the NFL, he initially said he had none but then clarified what his true expectations are.

“I don’t know, I don’t have any expectations… It’s about how much can we learn, how can we keep growing. For me personally, how much can I learn, keep going, how fast I can learn to become a professional.”

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 29: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders scrambles to avoid a sack by Xavier Thomas #54 of the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

