NFL News: Jayden Daniels makes something clear about Commanders' bad moment in the season

The 2024 NFL season for the Washington Commanders got off to a great start with a 7-2 record, but a string of three straight losses has put that in jeopardy. The rough patch was a wake-up call for quarterback Jayden Daniels, who analyzed the current state of head coach Dan Quinn’s team.

Daniels has had a great run in the league so far, but knows that this is his first experience as a professional. For a player at his level, everything he has experienced this season has been new and it has been a journey of recognizing his own ups and downs and those of his teammates. The Commanders have been criticized for their lack of experience at a crucial time of the year.

For the current campaign, Washington have brought in a group of rookies who have brought a lot of freshness to the early games, but recent performances have seen a decline in the performance of the team led by Daniels, who has made no secret of his thoughts through a team transcript.

Daniels made clear his vision for the Commanders’ season

“Obviously it’s a longer tournament than the college championships. It’s something you have to get used to, in college the season is almost over and this is different because we’re just starting the second half of the season. So, I mean, it’s different, but I don’t really know what the definition of a rookie wall is. I just know that the NFL season is longer than the college season,” Daniels said of the Commanders’ rough patch.

Jayden Daniels, quarterback of the Washinton Commanders

Commanders may sign former Eagles player to back up Jayden Daniels

The Commanders could bolster their team with the addition of a former Philadelphia Eagles player. The player in question is running back Boston Scott, who has had brief stints on the practice squads of the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers. Scott has yet to earn an active roster spot this season.

When was the last time the Commanders were in the NFL playoffs?

The Washington Commanders have not participated in the playoffs since 2020, but that could soon change. The Burgundy and Gold team is in second place in its division behind the Eagles and is relying on the talented Daniels figure to reach the post-regular season rounds.