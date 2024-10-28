Trending topics:
NFL News: Jerod Mayo judges Patriots players once again with one sharp word

A few days ago, Jerod Mayo called the New Englandc Patriots a "soft" team. Now, the head coach has used one sharp word to judge his players again.

Jerod Mayo, head coach of the New England Patriots
Jerod Mayo, head coach of the New England Patriots

By Fernando Franco Puga

The New England Patriots caught some air in Week 8. The club was able to defeat the Jets at home, with HC Jerod Mayo sending a one-word critique to his players after this close victory.

It is known that the Patriots are going through a huge rebuild. Since Tom Brady left the team, the AFC East club has not been very competitive, and the situation got even more complicated this offseason.

At the end of the 2023 NFL season, the Patriots decided to part ways with Bill Belichick, leaving Jerod Mayo as head coach. The club has not had a great tenure under Mayo’s direction, and fans are desperate to see this experiment working as soon as possible.

Jerod Mayo sends message to the Patriots after defeating the Jets

In Week 7, the Patriots flew all the way to the United Kingdom to face the Jaguars. Unfortunately for them, they were defeated by Jacksonville with a score of 32-16, which left fans very disappointed.

After the game, the head coach made a significant critique of his club, calling them a “soft football team.” These words shocked everyone, and even Bill Belichick fired back at Jerod Mayo’s criticism.

Mayo then cleared the air on the matter, stating that the criticism was also directed at himself. Now, a week later, it seems like his words have resonated inside the locker room.

In Week 8, the Patriots got a huge victory against the New York Jets. Following this result, Jerod Mayo judged his Patriots players once again, but this time using one strong positive word: resilience.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 27: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 27: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

I don’t think I’ve ever really questioned the resilience of this team,” Mayo said, via a transcript from the team. “I’m not going to go back to those comments. What I will say is we have a room full of guys with the mentality that you got to change the page every day. Every day is a new day.”

What’s next for the New England Patriots?

Following their victory against the Jets, the Patriots have promising prospects for another win in Week 9. They will face the Tennessee Titans, who recently suffered a significant defeat, losing 52-14 to the Detroit Lions.

  • Week 9 @ Tennessee Titans
  • Week 10 @ Chicago Bears
  • Week 11 vs. Los Angeles Rams
  • Weel 12 @ Miami Dolphins
