A few days ago, Jerod Mayo called the New Englandc Patriots a "soft" team. Now, the head coach has used one sharp word to judge his players again.

The New England Patriots caught some air in Week 8. The club was able to defeat the Jets at home, with HC Jerod Mayo sending a one-word critique to his players after this close victory.

It is known that the Patriots are going through a huge rebuild. Since Tom Brady left the team, the AFC East club has not been very competitive, and the situation got even more complicated this offseason.

At the end of the 2023 NFL season, the Patriots decided to part ways with Bill Belichick, leaving Jerod Mayo as head coach. The club has not had a great tenure under Mayo’s direction, and fans are desperate to see this experiment working as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jerod Mayo sends message to the Patriots after defeating the Jets

In Week 7, the Patriots flew all the way to the United Kingdom to face the Jaguars. Unfortunately for them, they were defeated by Jacksonville with a score of 32-16, which left fans very disappointed.

see also NFL News: Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo issues strong message to players following loss to Jaguars

After the game, the head coach made a significant critique of his club, calling them a “soft football team.” These words shocked everyone, and even Bill Belichick fired back at Jerod Mayo’s criticism.

Advertisement

Mayo then cleared the air on the matter, stating that the criticism was also directed at himself. Now, a week later, it seems like his words have resonated inside the locker room.

Advertisement

In Week 8, the Patriots got a huge victory against the New York Jets. Following this result, Jerod Mayo judged his Patriots players once again, but this time using one strong positive word: resilience.

Advertisement

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 27: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

“I don’t think I’ve ever really questioned the resilience of this team,” Mayo said, via a transcript from the team. “I’m not going to go back to those comments. What I will say is we have a room full of guys with the mentality that you got to change the page every day. Every day is a new day.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for the New England Patriots?

Following their victory against the Jets, the Patriots have promising prospects for another win in Week 9. They will face the Tennessee Titans, who recently suffered a significant defeat, losing 52-14 to the Detroit Lions.

see also NFL News: Jerod Mayo offers strong self-critique on the tough reality facing the Patriots

Week 9 @ Tennessee Titans

Week 10 @ Chicago Bears

Week 11 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Weel 12 @ Miami Dolphins

Advertisement

SurveyWill the Patriots end with a positive or a negative record this year? Will the Patriots end with a positive or a negative record this year? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE