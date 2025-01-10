Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys failed again during the 2024 NFL season with a record of 8-9, which was not enough to clinch a ticket to the playoffs.

A key factor was the injuries that affected many stars. Dak Prescott missed the entire second half of the season, along with other players who missed time, such as DeMarcus Lawrence, DaRon Bland, Micah Parsons, and Trevon Diggs.

Now the big problem to fight for a Super Bowl in 2025 is how to handle the salary cap, especially after just giving large contract extensions to Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, and with the new deal for Parsons still pending.

How long is Dak Prescott’s contract with Cowboys?

Before the start of the 2024 season, Dak Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

During an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Stephen Jones, Director of Personnel, confirmed that the Cowboys are ready for a crucial decision: a restructuring of Dak Prescott’s contract.

“I think we knew we were gonna have a challenge (salary cap). It’s gonna be really, really tight. We reworked Dak’s contract every step of the way of his $40 million contract and we will be reworking it again throughout his $60 million contract. It’s all in terms of pushing the payday out. That’s our problem right now. We’re not only paying for his current $60 million, but we’re still paying for part of the $40 million contract that we pushed out. We still have some money left over from some guys who are not here today, and we’re gonna have some other guys that won’t be here in the future that you’re still gonna have their cap count.”