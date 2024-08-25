Jerry Jones had a surprising reaction when asked about the current situation of CeeDee Lamb with Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones is starting to lose his patience. Although he portrayed calm in the last few weeks about the contract situation of CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, things are starting to change with the Dallas Cowboys.

As Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns gets closer, Jones is running out of time to preserve his core group of stars intact. This fight for leverage between the owner and the players has become, and could be, a massive distraction as the season goes on.

Now, the NFL keeps following closely what will happen to a team which was supposed to be a Super Bowl contender. However, as time passes by, the environment doesn’t seem to be the best for a championship run.

Will CeeDee Lamb become a free agent?

CeeDee Lamb cannot become a free agent soon. The wide receiver is entering the final year of his contract, and in 2025, the Dallas Cowboys have the option of using a franchise tag.

Nevertheless, after becoming a star in the NFL, Lamb wants to get paid as soon as possible. No more money from the rookie deal category. As a consequence, he already turned down an offer of $33 million per year from the Cowboys.

Will the Dallas Cowboys give CeeDee Lamb a contract extension?

CeeDee Lamb rejected that proposal because he wants to be the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history. So, the benchmark is Justin Jefferson and his four-year, $140 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

That’s why, after the final preseason for the Dallas Cowboys against the Los Angeles Chargers, Jerry Jones was visibly upset facing questions about Lamb’s situation. “I don’t have any updates, but, we are near the season start.”

When the owner was asked if he had seen CeeDee or the player’s agent, Jones immediately shut down the topic in front of reporters. “Listen, we’ve got a lot of things to talk about. I’m only talking about who’s here.”