Jerry Jones showed a lot of concern regarding the possible replacement for Dak Prescott with Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones is in big trouble regarding his quarterback room. Dak Prescott wants a huge contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, but, the owner has been reluctant to show the money.

It’s a very strange situation considering Prescott put MVP numbers in the 2023 season and only was surpassed with voters by the eventual winner of the award, Lamar Jackson.

So, if you have such a talented franchise quarterback in the NFL, the logical move for Jones trying to reach the Super Bowl would be to sign Dak as soon as possible. However, that’s just not on the radar.

Will Dak Prescott become a free agent?

Yes. Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys and in 2025 will be an unrestricted free agent. Unless Jerry Jones gives him a new deal soon, there’s no way to stop the quarterback considering the current deal prevents the use of a franchise tag. By the way, there’s also a no trade clause.

That’s why, a year ago, the Cowboys made an intriguing move to possibly find Prescott’s successor. Trey Lance arrived to Dallas in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for a fourth-round pick.

see also NFL News: Dallas Cowboys lose star player for half of 2024 season with big injury

Who will replace Dak Prescott with Dallas Cowboys?

So, considering Lance was a No.3 overall pick, Jones unfolded this backup plan in case Dak Prescott left the team for different circumstances or if the star got injured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, after the 2024 preseason, Lance has failed once again to fulfill the expectations. In the last game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Trey threw five interceptions. A huge sign of concern for Jerry Jones.

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones gets final request from CeeDee Lamb to sign contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

“Well, I saw some good things and I saw some things that you would like to have back. I hated those five interceptions. They’re going to be a stat on a game in which I couldn’t have asked for more reps and better situation to watch him play. He needed that because the one thing he’s missing more than anything is the lack of NFL reps.”

Advertisement

Will Trey Lance get cut from Dallas Cowboys?

Jerry Jones guaranteed Trey Lance will have roster spot with the Dallas Cowboys and this was his answer when a reporter asked him if a fourth-round pick was worth the price. He laughed at the question and explained why Lance could be a starter in the future.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Dak Prescott reveals the reason why Dallas Cowboys won"t give him contract extension

“For a fourth-round pick? Are you kidding me? We’re planning on him being on our roster for sure. The main thing is the improvement over the last six weeks. That’s impressive. His athleticism. Very impressive. He is going up dramatically every practice and every game. He is doing a lot of things well now.”