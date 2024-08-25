Jerry Jones has decided who gets a new contract first between Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb with the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones has two weeks to give new contracts to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb before the 2024 season starts. Considering the salary cap, that could be an insurmountable task for the Dallas Cowboys.

Prescott is the most worrying case because the quarterback will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. Jones has no chance to use a franchise tag on him and, due to the current deal, a no trade clause gives all the leverage to the player.

Meanwhile, Lamb is in the final year of his rookie deal in the NFL and now wants to be paid as a top wide receiver. Now, America’s Team face a historic crossroad to determine who is the key factor to reach a Super Bowl.

Will CeeDee Lamb become a free agent?

According to a huge report from Jeremy Fowler, CeeDee Lamb has become the priority for Jerry Jones. Although the wide receiver is under contract and the franchise tag is in play for 2025, the Cowboys want that deal as soon as possible.

“The stage is set for Dallas to place the urgency on CeeDee Lamb, the wide receiver. To get that deal done it’s going to cost them well above $30M per year. CeeDee Lamb’s trying to get as close as he can to that Justin Jefferson market and that $35M. So they’re trying to find a sweet spot on all those points. I expect Lamb to be done first.”

Will the Dallas Cowboys give CeeDee Lamb a contract extension?

CeeDee Lamb wants a number close to Justin Jefferson who got a four-year, $140 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. Some reports point out $35 million per year is not a condition for Lamb, but, it has to be around that amount of money.

Will Dak Prescott become a free agent?

This is the real problem for Jerry Jones. The benchmark in the quarterback market was set a few weeks ago by Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence with $55 million per year.

As a consequence, Dak knows that, if he stays healthy, $60 million is a real possibility next March. Jeremy Fowler also weighed in on Dak’s current situation with the Cowboys.

“They are going to try to get Prescott done before Week 1 and double down on both these guys and spend a ton of money. It’s still unclear whether they can pull this off. Prescott is aware of how well he can do in free agency if he lets this ride out, play well again and then be there in March for $60M a year. Whatever it’s going to cost. It’s going to cost a lot. I don’t think both sides want that. They want to try to shake this out with a deal, but it’s going to take a lot of leg work over the next two weeks.”

