NFL News: Jerry Jones gives big advice to CeeDee Lamb after contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones sent a big warning to CeeDee Lamb after signing a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones finally gave CeeDee Lamb a big contract extension to stay with the Dallas Cowboys. It was a massive four-year, $136 million per year deal to make him the second highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.

That paycheck is only behind Justin Jefferson who got a four-year, $140 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. Now, all controversy with Lamb is over for America’s Team.

However, the controversial owner sent a big warning to his star player about what’s coming next. Money can be a huge distraction in the pursue of a Super Bowl ring.

Will CeeDee Lamb leave the Dallas Cowboys?

Jerry Jones had CeeDee Lamb as his priority even above Dak Prescott. That’s why the amazing playmaker will stay with the Dallas Cowboys. In this scenario of becoming a millionaire, the owner sent a piece of advice to his player.

“Now, you’re going to be dealing with huge amounts of money. Be careful. Be careful. Look under the hood. Give it a lot of consideration as you make decisions regarding what you have as far as keeping it. You don’t have to be smart to make money. You do not have to be. You can be very talented. You can be very driven. You do not have to be smart to make money. But you have to be real smart to keep it. Very smart. Any way that I can help a player in any way keep it, put me in coach.”

