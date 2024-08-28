Jerry Jones is not willing to let Dak Prescott dictate how the negotiations go with the Dallas Cowboys. Although CeeDee Lamb already got a new deal, the quarterback is a totally different situation.

The wide receiver received $34 million per year in his extension, while Dak is trying to reset the market with at least $60 million per year. Considering the salary cap, it’s a massive challenge before the 2024 season.

So, the most controversial story in the NFL just got another twist. Jones already confirmed he won’t give Prescott a new contract soon as the owner is confident enough that’s the recipe to win the Super Bowl.

Will Dak Prescott become a free agent?

Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. Jerry Jones already confirmed there won’t be an extension in the next months.

However, at least according to the owner, all is part of a plan to put pressure on players and coaches to deliver with their backs against the wall. A very strange statement.

“I quit a long time ago getting bent out of shape about having anybody under contract or not. There are all kinds of things other than a contract that could change the outcome of him being under contract: injury, level of play. So, you can’t just pick that and say that should give you a better feeling about our team or me a better feeling. The whole thing has a lot of moving parts. Now, I can live with that because we play a game that it can change on the next play.”

Will the Dallas Cowboys give Dak Prescott a contract extension?

No. Jerry Jones mentioned that, after Lamb’s deal, there’s nothing else to do before the start of the season against the Cleveland Browns. It’s a calculated risk.

If Dak delivers, the owner will pay the price in money. If not, time to start over. This was his answer when asked about a possible Plan B considering Prescott and even Trey Lance could leave in 2025.

“Do you know in this day and time that you can have them under contract and they still not come? So, contracts aren’t the solution. Some of the best decisions that I’ve been a part of with the Cowboys have been when we didn’t have contracts. One way or the other whether the player was on our team or some other team.”

