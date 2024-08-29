Dak Prescott might be done with Jerry Jones after the Dallas Cowboys confirmed there won't be a contract extension for the quarterback.

Dak Prescott hasn’t signed a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys and that might not change during the 2024 season. Jerry Jones has already confirmed the plan is to let everything play out.

So, the quarterback is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. It’s a shocking turn of events after CeeDee Lamb got his big payday with a four-year, $136 million deal.

However, in an unexpected scenario for the NFL, Prescott could get a massive offer to help another team win the Super Bowl. Yes. It’s official. Jones has given any franchise the right to pursue his franchise star.

Will Dak Prescott become a free agent?

Yes. Dak Prescott will be a free agent in 2025 and, due to his current contract, the Dallas Cowboys cannot use a franchise tag on the quarterback. Furthermore, there’s a no trade clause.

So, when Dak found out Jerry Jones acknowledged there’s no rush to give the star big money, Prescott had a clear answer about the entire situation. Once again, he is ready to leave.

see also NFL News: Dak Prescott reveals the reason why Dallas Cowboys won"t give him contract extension

“I stopped, honestly, listening to things Jerry Jones says to the media a long time ago. It doesn’t really hold weight with me. You gotta love it (the uncertainty). You gotta embrace it. That’s the challenge. We as players and coaches don’t have the full say in whether we’re here or not. It’s about us controlling what we can. It’s about sticking together. Yeah, it’s now.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will the Dallas Cowboys give Dak Prescott a contract extension?

No. Jerry Jones explained that, because of the salary cap situation of the Dallas Cowboys, there’ no need to address Dak’s contract soon. The quarterback admitted that might reflect what the owner thinks of him on the field. “It shows just how people feel. I think it says a lot if it is or if it isn’t (new contract).”