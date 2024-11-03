Jerry Jones talked about Dak Prescott after a hamstring injury left the quarterback out of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons.

Jerry Jones never expected to be in this position with the Dallas Cowboys. After a 27-21 loss against the Atlanta Falcons, they have a 3-5 record with the future of Dak Prescott in jeopardy.

During the fourth quarter, Prescott suffered a hamstring injury and also had problems with his right hand. He couldn’t finish the game and was replaced by Cooper Rush.

Now, all those Super Bowl hopes seem almost impossible as the Cowboys have shown they’re not a contender in the NFL. In the middle of a daunting schedule, America’s Team could face an uphill battle without their star player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How serious is Dak Prescott injury with Cowboys?

After the Dallas Cowboys lost against the Atlanta Falcons, Jerry Jones was asked by reporters how concerned he was about Dak Prescott and his hamstring injury. The answer wasn’t optimistic.

“Well, I am concerned about that. It concerned me when I saw the play and I saw him had a reaction to any weakness that he might have had there. The hand issue is not an issue. We don’t know if the hamstring is a high one. I don’t know where it is. We’ll just have to take a look at that. I’ll be very candid with you. You’ve got to give (Cooper) Rush a little positive here. He came in there and I’m proud of him. He played well.”

Advertisement