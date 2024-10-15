NFL News: Jerry Jones makes an eye-opening admission about owning the Cowboys

Jerry Jones made a surprising statement about buying the Dallas Cowboys, who have not gotten off to a good start in the 2024 NFL season.

The Dallas Cowboys‘ crushing 9-47 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season set off alarm bells in the franchise organization that has Mike McCarthy as its head coach. In that context, Jerry Jones gave an interview that left some controversial phrases in its wake.

Jones has no plans to surrender the ownership he has over the Cowboys, but has been introspective about past decisions he has made regarding the Dallas franchise, which is 3-3 on the current campaign with an 0-3 record playing at home.

“One of the stupidest things I’ve ever done, that anybody had ever analyzed was buy the Cowboys. So bad things can turn into good decisions,”, surprisingly admitted Jones speaking on Dallas radio station 105.3 the FAN. “I’m talking to a lot of great fans, a lot of great listeners. And I’m very sorry for what happened on Sunday. I’m sick about what happened on Sunday,” sentenced the Cowboys’ owner.

Jones’ pain has to do with a start that is not as expected for the Cowboys. Before the start of the 2024 campaign, the America’s Team was one of the solid candidates to reach the Super Bowl, something they have not achieved since the 1995 season. The winds blowing in the present seem to be very different.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 07, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Jerry Jones’ statements about head coach McCarthy

After the loss to the Lions, the spotlight turned to the continued role of head coach Mike McCarthy. At a time when reaching the Super Bowl seems an increasingly elusive goal, Jerry Jones was asked if he was ready to make a big decision on McCarthy’s continuity. “I’m not ready to talk about changes right now. I’m not considering that,” he declared.

When Jones bought the Cowboys?

Jerry Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989 for nearly $150 million. His greatest desire is to win a Super Bowl again after nearly 30 years, but it seems to be a complicated goal at the moment. The loss to the Lions was the worst at home since Jones bought the team and the fifth poorest in franchise history.