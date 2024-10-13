Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones makes final decision about the future of Mike McCarthy with Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones answered if he is ready to make a big decision about Mike McCarthy after the Cowboys lost against the Lions.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones might be losing his patience after the Dallas Cowboys had a terrible performance against the Detroit Lions. They’re currently 3-3 and don’t look like Super Bowl contenders.

Although Dak Prescott and CeeDee lamb got big contract extension a few weeks ago, Mike McCarthy is in a totally different situation. This is the final year of his contract and, without a deep playoff run, he might be gone.

Considering this scenario, as the Cowboys go into their bye week, one of the main stories in the NFL is if this might be the moment when Jones decides to make a change.

Will Cowboys fire Mike McCarthy?

After the game against the Detroit Lions at home, Jerry Jones was asked by reporters about Mike McCarthy and his current situation with the Dallas Cowboys.

The controversial owner didn’t hesitate and gave a vote of confidence to his entire coaching staff. “I’m not ready to talk about changes right now. “I’m not considering that.”

