Dak Prescott got a massive four-year, $240 million contract extension from the Dallas Cowboys, but, a few weeks after that massive announcement, the result has been absolutely disappointing.

The Cowboys have a 3-3 record and were humiliated by Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions. A third consecutive loss at home which, once again, brings a lot of uncertainty to the franchise.

Jerry Jones has finally realized that this version of America’s Team isn’t a Super Bowl contender. Considering the money spent on him, many fans and experts in the NFL blame Prescott for the downfall.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

The Dallas Cowboys are not favorites to win the Super Bowl and they’re not even the best team in the NFC East. After the loss against the Lions, with all the pressure on him, Dak Prescott guaranteed this they can still be championship contenders and warned his teammates that it’s time to prove it.

“We’ve got to get better. Simply. I’m very frustrated. I have to play better, especially when you face a team like that. As talented as they are. They’re hot right now. We’re going into the bye week. We’re 3-3. It’s a long season to go. I’ve been in worst situations and got it going. I think about 2018. It’s about us sticking together. No better time to test the character of that.”

What is the Cowboys record?

The Dallas Cowboys have a 3-3 record before their bye week and then face a daunting schedule against the 49ers, Falcons, Eagles, Texans and Commanders. That’s not an excuse according to Dak Prescott.

“The schedule is the schedule. We have to clean it up and be honest to one another. Everybody, myself. Look in the mirror and figure out what we can do. How we can be better for this team. Collectively make sure that after this bye, when we get on the road, we’re a much better team.”

